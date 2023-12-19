Joginder Narwal PKL Coach 2023: Which team is Joginder coaching in PKL 2023?

Former left corner defender Joginder Narwal is seen in a new avatar of a coach in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. The 41-year-old is the assistant coach of Dabang Delhi this season.

On November 30 this year, just two days before the commencement of the league, Dabang Delhi KC announced that their former captain will join them in a coaching capacity under Rambir Singh Khokhar, who has also taken charge of the franchise for his first year.

Dabang Delhi KC won its maiden PKL title under Narwal's captaincy in the 2021-22 season despite recording their second-lowest win percentage in the competition's history (58.33%). They defeated Patna Pirates in the final by a whisker of 37-36.

Just hours before the PKL auction for season 10, Joginder Narwal announced his retirement from the league after appearing in 109 matches across six seasons. This hinted at a possible shift towards coaching before the Dabang Delhi deal was confirmed.

Interestingly, Joginder Narwal's son Vinay Narwal joined Dabang Delhi in season 8 through the New Young Player (NYP) Quota as a 19-year-old. It was the first time in the history of PKL that a father-son duo was on the same team.

How did Joginder Narwal fare as a player in PKL?

Joginder Narwal started his PKL journey with the Bengaluru Bulls in the second season. He collected 30 points in 14 matches that year (2015) before moving to Puneri Paltan in season 4, earning 38 points in 16 matches.

Narwal's next stint, with U Mumba in 2017, was marred by an injury that meant he played just eight matches on the mat and amassed a meager tally of nine points. However, his first season with the Delhi outfit was fruitful as he surpassed the tally of 50 points that season (51 points) in 22 games.

Joginder spent his most time with Delhi Dabang in the Pro Kabaddi, accumulating 132 points in three seasons. Following his success with Delhi, the left corner defender was named captain of Haryana Steelers in PKL season 9, though he played just eight matches with a return of six points.