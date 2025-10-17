"Kabaddi is not about any one player" - Sunil Kumar reflects on all-round performance after U Mumba's win over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar reflected on their much-needed win against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Titans 33-26 on Thursday, October 16. It was an all-round performance from the team.

Sunil Kumar reckoned that Kabaddi was not about an individual player but a team sport. He stated that they would win games only by playing as a unit, like they did against the Titans. The U Mumba skipper added that beating the Titans was key to remaining in the race for a top-four finish. He also spoke about their planning for the next game against the Haryana Steelers.

"Kabaddi is not about any one player. I have told this before as well. It is a team game. If we play the way we played today, only then will we win. We knew that the Titans are above us and only if we beat them our chances to make the top four would be intact. Haryana is a balanced team. They have a good variety. We will have to plan well and more when we face them," he said during the post-match press conference.

For U Mumba, Ajit Chouhan scored eight raid points. Sandeep scored four raid points while Rohit Raghav scored three. Rinku picked up four tackle points while Parvesh Bhainswal scored three tackle points. Sunil Kumar and Vijay Kumar chipped in with two tackle points each.

"The raiders made more mistakes" - Telugu Titans coach on loss against U Mumba

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda reckoned that his raiders were not quite up to the mark. Vijay Malik scored nine raid points while Bharat scored five raid points. It was not enough to help them win the game against U Mumba.

The Titans held onto their third spot despite the loss. They have 16 points with three games to go. While the top two teams are confirmed, the battle for the other two spots in the top four is on. Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, and Haryana Steelers also have 16 points each.

The Titans coach reflected that they would have to play well to finish in the top four.

"The raiders made more mistakes. The defense was doing okay from the start. But when the opposition raids like that you need to get aggressive in defense. Bharat could not perform as expected but it is okay. It happens. He will do well in the next game. The top two are known but we will only know who finish third and fourth after the league stage ends. Who plays well will make it there. We will have to play well," he said.

The Titans will face Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants, and Haryana Steelers in their remaining three fixtures.

