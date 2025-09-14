"Kisi ek bande ke kaaran" - Pawan Sehrawat breaks silence after Tamil Thalaivas release him amid Pro Kabaddi 2025 [Watch]

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat broke his silence after being released by the Tamil Thalaivas amid Pro Kabaddi 2025. The franchise made an official announcement on Saturday, September 13, stating 'disciplinary issues' behind his release midway through the tournament.The statement added that Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home. Therefore, he will not be seen taking further part in the ongoing season. However, the star raider spoke up about his release.&quot;Season nine mai mein same team mai tha. Meri surgery hui thi. Owner ne meri surgery se lekar India team khelne tak mujhe bahut support kiya. Camp mai, matches ke dauran bahut support kiya. Mera chota bhai aur maine milke bahut saare plab banaye the team ko aage badhane ke liye. Lekin team mein, management mein particular kisi ek bande ke kaaran woh plan hum nahi kar paaye,&quot; he said in a video shared on his official Instagram handle.(In season nine, I was with the same team. I underwent surgery. The owner supported me right from the surgery till playing for India. In the camp and during games they supported me a lot. My younger brother and I had made many plans to take the team forward. However, due to one particular person in the team and management, we could not execute those plans) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPawan Sehrawat was acquired for ₹59.5 Lakh by the Thalaivas ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2025. Ahead of their game against the Bengal Warriorz in Jaipur, he was missing from the squad.The star raider issued a clarification about the 'disciplinary issues' that led to his release.&quot;Team ne mere pe indiscipline ka bola hua hai. Mein India team ka part reh chuka hun. Mujhe ache se pata hai discipline ka meaning kya hota hai. Mein kahi bhi indisciplined milta hun, ya jo bhi team ne mere pe allegations lagaye hai, woh kahi pe bhi ek percent sach hote hai, toh mai kabaddi nahi khelunga. Mein bolta hun ki mein har jagah sahi hu aur kahi pe bhi galat nahi hun,&quot; he stated.(The team has spoken about my indiscipline. I have been a part of the Indian team as well. I very well know what discipline means. If I am found indisciplined anywhere, or if the allegations against me by the team are even one percent true, I will not play kabaddi. I say that I am right everywhere and I am not wrong.)He also wished the Tamil Thalaivas luck and hoped that they would play well and take the team forward.Pawan Sehrawat's numbers in Pro Kabaddi 2025Pawan Sehrawat played just three matches for the Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2025. He was the captain of the team during his short stint as well. The star raider was not at his best and had an average display by his standards.In three games, he managed 22 raid points at an average of 7.33 with a not-out percentage of 64.85%. He had a successful raid percentage of 45.83% with just one Super Raid.Moreover, the Thalaivas lost two out of the three games they played under Pawan Sehrawat this season. While they won their opening match against the Telugu Titans, they faced back-to-back defeats against U Mumba and the Gujarat Giants.