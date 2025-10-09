"Koi baat na FINAL Jeetna hai" - Fans react as Dabang Delhi's winning streak ends with close defeat over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi's five-match winning streak came to an end in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They suffered a close 36-37 defeat against the Bengal Warriorz on Thursday, October 9.

The Warriorz, who were eleventh on the table, pulled off a morale-boosting win against the table toppers. Dabang Delhi were without their skipper Ashu Malik, who was rested for this clash.

Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal, on the other hand, continued his rich vein of form this season. He scored another Super 10, picking up 12 raid points. It was a complete team effort that helped them secure a hard-fought win. Himanshu scored six raid points. Ashish picked up a High 5 while Manjeet scored four tackle points.

Following Dabang Delhi's close defeat, here is how fans reacted on X.

"Koi baat na FINAL Jeetna hai 🔥🔥🔥 (It's okay we have to win the final)," a fan wrote.

Apaarshakti @ashko2407 Koi baat na FINAL Jeetna hai 🔥🔥🔥

"Chin up and tell Jogi sir and team we fought really well, we will win tomorrow. Just don't get demotivated," another fan wrote.

RP17 Fanatic @Pantastic17_RP Chin up and tell Jogi sir and team we fought really well, we will win tomorrow. Just don't get demotivated.

Varun Chavan🚩 @VarunChavan3001 Absolute thriller and peak pro kabaddi season #ProKabaddi2025 #PKL12

swag god @Ico_nic_123 Imagine if Delhi loses five matches on the trot just like Haryana😝

Bengal Warriorz moved to the ninth position and kept their hopes of making the top eight alive. They now have eight points from eleven games.

Dabang Delhi will aim to bounce back in their next clash

Dabang Delhi lost a close game after five back-to-back wins. They will play their final match of the Chennai leg on Friday, October 10, against Gujarat Giants. With no gap between the game against Bengal and Gujarat, they will be on the road.

Delhi will be keen to bounce back and return to winning ways right away. They will want to ensure the defeat does not affect their momentum. It has been a brilliant campaign for them so far.

This was only their second defeat in the season. Despite the loss, they remain at the top of the table with 22 points from 13 outings. They will aim to carry momentum heading into their home leg after their final match in Chennai.

Gujarat Giants have two wins in their last three games. They will definitely pose a challenge. Further, it remains to be seen whether Ashu will return to the starting 7 with a quick turnaround.

