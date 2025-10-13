"Manpreet paajji will be happy today" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers end five-match losing streak with win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers finally ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Patna Pirates on Monday, October 13. They began their Delhi leg with a 39-32 victory.

After having lost all five games of the Chennai leg, it was a much-needed win for the Haryana Steelers. They moved to the sixth position on the table and remained in contention to qualify for the playoffs. It also came as a huge relief for their head coach, Manpreet Singh.

Shivam Patare put up a brilliant display with a Super 10. He scored 11 raid points. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a superb High 5. He picked up six tackle points. Rahul Sethpal and Hardeep also contributed three tackle points each.

Meanwhile, Lohchab put up a one-man show for Patna Pirates. He scored 17 points, which included 15 raid points and two tackle points. However, they fell short as there was not much support from the others.

Fans reacted on X as Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways.

"After a losing streak in Chennai.. Harayana won this game against PP with some super ...super tackle Manpreet paajji will be happy today 👌#PPvHS #ProKabaddi #PKL12 #PKL2025," a user wrote on X.

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

"ये बंदा अकेले ही कितना करेगा [How much will this guy (Ayan) do alone]," a fan tweeted.

Patna Pirates are at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 12 matches. It has been a season to forget for the three-time champions.

Haryana Steelers will aim to win back-to-back games

Defending champions Haryana Steelers found the one win they required that could get them back on track. They have four matches remaining in the league stage. The Steelers have 14 points from as many matches.

They will face the UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans in their remaining games. Having lost all the games in the Chennai leg, they will now aim to win all their matches in Delhi.

Haryana will fancy their chances, particularly against the Yoddhas and the Giants, who have struggled for the most part this season. Every game will be important for them to qualify and give themselves a chance to defend their title.

