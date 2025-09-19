"Masss comback after back to back loss" - Fans rejoice as Telugu Titans comeback with massive win over Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

The Telugu Titans put an end to their three-match losing streak with a thumping 43-29 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Friday, September 19. The victory came as a huge relief to the Titans, who were under pressure.
They were led by their captain Vijay Malik, who scored a Super 10 with seven touch points and three bonus points. Bharat played a key role once again. He scored eight raid points, providing his captain with able support.
Telugu Titans' defense also put up a solid combined effort. Ankit stood out with four tackle points. Shubham Shinde, Shankar Gadai, and Chetan Sahu scored two tackle points each.
The fans were ecstatic as the Titans finally returned to winning ways. Here are a few reactions after the huge win on X:
"29 -43 🥵🔥#Telugutitans Masss comback after back to back loss 🤙🏻💛@Telugu_Titans #ProKabaddi2025," a fan wrote.
"Ee telugu titans matches choodalante panic attack lu vasthunnai ra babu. Gelichaaru santhosham. Please ra ilane control tho adandi ra. Playoffs ki vellina chaalu, RCB level fanism chestha🙏#prokabaddi," another fan tweeted.
("If I watch Telugu Titans’ matches, I start getting panic attacks, man. I’m happy they won. Please, guys, keep playing with this kind of control. As long as they reach the playoffs, I’ll show RCB-level fanism.")
"@Telugu_Titans Chaalu ra babu 🙌! Ilane playoffs ki vellandi… mundu aa barrier break cheyandi, chaalu ee season ki 🙏💛 #PKL #ProKabaddi #PKL12," a user wrote.
("That’s enough, man! Just reach the playoffs like this… then break that barrier, that’s all we need for this season.")
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas' two-match winning streak came to an end with this heavy loss. Arjun Deshwal scored seven raid points but could not find much support elsewhere. Their defenders could not do a lot either.
Telugu Titans will aim to build on momentum after massive win
Telugu Titans will face Gujarat Giants in their next fixture on Tuesday, September 23. They will want to build on the momentum and register another win.
The Titans have four wins and three defeats with eight points and a score difference of 17. They are placed fourth on the table. It will be crucial for them to take confidence from this win and continue performing the same way.
They will fancy their chances against Gujarat Giants, who have struggled so far this season. The Giants are at the bottom of the table. They have lost five out of their six games, which includes three consecutive defeats.