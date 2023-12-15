Milad Jabbari PKL Team 2023: Which team is the Iranian defender playing for in PKL 2023?

In PKL 2023, Milad Jabbari, the Iranian defender, is making his debut with the Telugu Titans. Picked up by the Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League 10 auction at his base price of ₹13 lakh, Jabbari has a point to prove this season.

Notably, Milad Jabbari clinched a silver medal at the recent Asian Games and added another silver to his collection at the Asian Championships. His versatility as an all-rounder makes him a valuable asset for the Titans, contributing adeptly in both departments.

Milad Jabbari's journey in the Asian Games was alongside PKL stalwarts like Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali. Together, they formed an integral part of Iran's 12-man kabaddi squad, securing a silver medal in the prestigious tournament.

He has a big role to play for the struggling Telugu Titans team, who are eyeing a comeback and a maiden Pro Kabaddi League title win.

How has Milad Jabbari performed so far in PKL 2023?

Milad Jabbari of Telugu Titans in action against the UP Yoddhas (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Playing in the cover position, Jabbari has been performing well for the Telugu Titans in the PKL 2023. Despite missing out on the first game against Gujarat Giants, he has been vital in the lineup of Telugu Titans from their second game.

The Iranian defender has quickly proven his mettle in the Pro Kabaddi League with noteworthy performances in the last two matches. Scoring four points in each game against Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas, Jabbari has emerged as a crucial asset for the Titans. Unfortunately, the Titans lost both of these games.

Although Jabbari has been performing well for the team, the Telugu Titans find themselves grappling with a challenging season. They are falling short of the expectations they set for themselves. They have lost all four matches that they have encountered in this edition.

As the Telugu Titans find themselves at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings, the journey ahead presents an uphill battle. Telugu Titans can bank on Jabbari to make a strong comeback in the upcoming matches of PKL 2023.