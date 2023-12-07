Mohammadreza Shadloui PKL 10: Which team is the Iranian playing for in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Iranian superstar Mohammadreza Shadloui is seen donning the Puneri Paltan colors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10.

Upon being released by Patna Pirates, Shadloui was one of the most sought-after players at the PKL 10 auction. He created history by becoming the second-most expensive player, as Puneri Paltan signed him for a jaw-dropping bid of ₹2.35 crore.

The Iranian all-rounder was in splendid form going into the auction, having led his country to the final of the 2023 Asian Games. Iran lost the final to India and won the silver medal.

Mohammadreza Shadloui got going for the Puneri Paltan right away. He scored four tackle points in their PKL 10 opening game, as the Paltan beat defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Shadloui, although not leading the Paltan, is undoubtedly key to their campaign this season. He will have an instrumental role to play in the Pune-based unit's quest for their maiden PKL title.

Which teams has Mohammadreza Shadloui played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Mohammadreza Shadloui has played for only one team in the Pro Kabaddi League in his last two seasons. Puneri Paltan is his second team in the PKL

Shadloui began his PKL career with Patna Pirates in 2021 and represented them next year as well. The Iranian star had a fabulous start to his journey, scoring 89 tackle points in his very first season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Patna Pirates went on to play the final of that season but eventually lost to Dabang Delhi.

He backed up his performance in the following season as well, emerging as the second-best defender with 84 tackle points.

In his short PKL career so far, Shadloui has already established himself among the best in the business. He has a staggering 177 tackle points from just 45 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League to date.

In the recently concluded Asian Games, Mohammadreza Shadloui also established himself as a raider, playing an all-round role for Iran. His skill set will only make him more dangerous in the coming days.