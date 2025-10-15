"Momentum and that's all what needed for the Giants" - Fans react as Gujarat Giants secure crucial win over Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants secured their second consecutive win by beating Tamil Thalivas 42-35 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Wednesday, October 15. The Giants have won four out of their last five matches.
Himansh Singh continued his stellar recent form. He picked up another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points. Ankit Dahiya and Mohammadreza Shadloui put up a solid show in the defense. Ankit bagged six tackle points while Shadloui picked up four tackle points. The Iranian scored two crucial raid points as well.
Gujarat Giants entered the top eight with this win. It was a crucial victory for them at the right time.
Here is how the fans reacted after their win -
"Momentum and that's all what needed for the Giants..peaking at the end 🔥 The starting half is the body language that's needed in the remaining 3 games !! Shadloui is a better player when he is free and he's proving that again," a fan wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas crashed to their third consecutive defeat. They moved out of the top eight. With just two games remaining, they have 12 points. It now appears difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs.
Skipper Arjun Deshwal once again led from the front with 12 raid points. However, there was not enough support from the other raiders. It was a similar story that led to another loss.
Here is how their fans reacted on X after their defeat -
The Thalaivas are faltering during the business end of the season. It has been a disappointing turn of events for them.
Gujarat Giants in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs
The Gujarat Giants are bringing their best play at the right time. They are now seventh on the table with 12 points from 15 matches. With three games remaining, they are in with a solid chance to qualify for the playoffs.
Reeling at the bottom of the table a while back, they have turned the tables and now. The Giants will face Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls next.
They will aim to carry their winning run forward and strengthen their chances of advancing beyond the league stage. With this win served as a confidence booster for the Giants.