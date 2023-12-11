Monu Goyat PKL Team: Is the 2018 Asian Games medalist playing in PKL 2023?

With the PKL 2023 underway, the experienced campaigner Monu Goyat found himself without a team at the auction this season.

This contrasts sharply with his historic entry in PKL 2018 when he became the first player to command a bid of over ₹1 crore. The Haryana Steelers made a historic move by securing his services for a monumental ₹1.51 crore.

He became a star while playing for the Patna Pirates in the PKL Season 5. In 26 games, he scored an impressive 191 raid points, ranking fourth in the edition. Almost half of these points, 45 to be exact, came from do-or-die raids, making him the second most successful raider in critical situations.

The PKL 2018 season witnessed Monu getting in the record books as the tournament's highest-paid player. Monu's journey in the Pro Kabaddi League has seen him don different team jerseys.

His debut in the league was with the Bengal Warriors, where he made a mark by scoring 59 points in 13 games, securing a place among the top 15 raiders. Subsequently, he joined the Patna Pirates for the 2017 season, concluding as the fourth-highest-scoring raider with 191 points in 26 matches.

After his impactful stint with the Pirates, he represented the UP Yodhas in 2019 and rejoined the Patna Pirates in 2020, contributing significantly with 93 points. In 2022, he donned the colors of the Telugu Titans, adding 33 points under his name.

All you need to know about Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat in action for Patna Pirates in 2017 (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Monu Goyat was born in Kungar village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. He commenced his kabaddi journey at the age of 10 under the guidance of his uncle, Vijender Singh, a former kabaddi player. Presently, he is serving in the Indian Army as Naib Subedar, a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Joining the Indian Army in 2011 through the sports quota, Goyat's early years were marked by regular participation in national tournaments under the guidance of coach Jasvir Singh. He was known for his swift touch with his hand as he dashes towards an opponent, followed by a quick reflex.

However, due to Army regulations, Monu faced a hurdle in the form of ineligibility to play in the first three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was also a vital part of the Indian national kabaddi team that clinched a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Monu Goyat's stellar performance that year also contributed to India's success at the Dubai Kabaddi Masters, where they clinched the gold medal.