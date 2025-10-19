Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the Top eight by beating Dabang Delhi. They won 33-23 on Saturday, October 18. Head coach BC Ramesh reflected on the qualification and their win.

Ad

He reckoned that the team winning was more important. BC Ramesh stated that they would not have to worry about qualification if they played well. The Bengaluru Bulls head coach also lauded Alireza Mirzaian. He scored another Super 10, picking up 13 raid points.

"More than qualification the team playing well is important. If we play well we do not have to think of qualifying, it will happen automatically. Today both raiding and defense did well. Alireza gave an outstanding performance and he is our main backbone. He is so involved in making the team win and wants to make the team win. He is very committed and it is important to have someone like him," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

The Bengaluru Bulls have 18 points from 16 matches. With two games remaining, they will eye a top-four finish. BC Ramesh opined that the team would try new players. However, he added that they would maintain the balance.

"We will try new players but senior players will also play because the rhythm should not break. Delhi was in second position but see today they had to bring in senior players on and it should not happen like this. According to the situation we will try new players."

Ad

The Bulls are currently fourth on the table. They will play the Bengal Warriorz and Gujarat Giants next.

"It's not like all teams have won all games" - Dabang Delhi head coach on defeat against Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi lost only their fourth game of the season. They had already qualified for the playoffs and sealed a top-two finish. Hence, they tried out some new names against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Ad

Head coach Joginder Narwal reckoned that all teams would have the occasional bad day. He also highlighted that not all teams had won all games. Jonginder believed that the team would do well.

"Sometimes it happens. We do not have good days and mistakes happen. But the team did well and will do well. It's not like all teams have won all games. So all these things keep going on," he said.

Dabang Delhi are second on the table. They have 26 points from 17 matches. Their final match is against the Patna Pirates. They will want to enter the qualifier on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More