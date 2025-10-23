"Most Brutal Team" - Fans in awe as Bengaluru Bulls clinch another massive win to seal Top 4 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls were at their destructive best during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture against Gujarat Giants. They registered another massive 54-26 win on Thursday, October 23. With another incredible performance, they also sealed their position in the top four.

Ad

Akash Shinde and Alireza Mirzaian scored Super 10s each. Akash scored 11 raid points while Alireza picked up 10. The defense also fired in unison. Sanjay led the charge with five tackle points. Deepak Sankar continued his dream season with four tackle points while skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored three tackle points.

It was a clinical performance from the Bengaluru Bulls, who bossed the mat from start to finish. They registered their third consecutive win as well.

Ad

Trending

Their fans only had more reason to be overjoyed with the team. They credited Head Coach BC Ramesh and assistant coach Jeeva Kumar as well. The Bulls had lost their first three games of the season but made a stellar comeback.

Here is how they reacted after the stunning win on X -

"Most Brutal Team 🙂 BC Ramesh and Jeeva Kumar Best Combo," a fan wrote.

Abhishek CH @AbhishekCH9 Most Brutal Team 🙂 BC Ramesh and Jeeva Kumar Best Combo

Ad

Rohan R Shanbhag @rony619619 Another dominating win. Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Giants 54-26. ​ 3rd place in Table #GooliKano #PKL2025

Ad

Prajwal @RockstarPraju7 OG Bengaluru Bulls is back🥳🔥

Ad

Toufiq Attar @attar_toufiq The team is firing on all fronts

Ad

V @RCBianForever Best SD in the league. Dream stuff 🔥 Yes we statpadded against weaker teams at the end but still it’s a crazy comeback🔥 salute to BC Ramesh and team 🫡

Ad

arfan @Im__Arfan Amazing comeback boys after the first 3 defeats 🔥

Ad

Gagan @itsvk08 Always believed in this team everyone wrote us off after first 3 matches not anymore bcz we are bulls #GooliKano

Ad

Gujarat Giants ended the league stage with three consecutive defeats. They have 12 points from 18 matches with a score difference of 12. The Giants dropped to eleventh position, and their hopes of making the playoffs appeared as good as over.

Bengaluru Bulls head into playoffs on a high

With three back-to-back wins, including two huge victories, the Bengaluru Bulls will enter the playoffs on a high note. They maintained their third position on the table with 22 points from 18 matches with a score difference of 97.

Ad

Having sealed their spot in the top four, the Bulls will play the mini qualifier. They will now have to play lesser number of games to make it to the final this season. The Bengaluru Bulls, under a new coach, a new captain, and a young team, have done extremely well.

While not many would have expected this team to come this far at the start of the season, they are now in with a chance to lift the trophy as well. The Bulls were the champions in Season 6 and will aim to repeat the feat this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More