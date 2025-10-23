"Most Brutal Team" - Fans in awe as Bengaluru Bulls clinch another massive win to seal Top 4 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls were at their destructive best during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture against Gujarat Giants. They registered another massive 54-26 win on Thursday, October 23. With another incredible performance, they also sealed their position in the top four.
Akash Shinde and Alireza Mirzaian scored Super 10s each. Akash scored 11 raid points while Alireza picked up 10. The defense also fired in unison. Sanjay led the charge with five tackle points. Deepak Sankar continued his dream season with four tackle points while skipper Yogesh Dahiya scored three tackle points.
It was a clinical performance from the Bengaluru Bulls, who bossed the mat from start to finish. They registered their third consecutive win as well.
Their fans only had more reason to be overjoyed with the team. They credited Head Coach BC Ramesh and assistant coach Jeeva Kumar as well. The Bulls had lost their first three games of the season but made a stellar comeback.
Gujarat Giants ended the league stage with three consecutive defeats. They have 12 points from 18 matches with a score difference of 12. The Giants dropped to eleventh position, and their hopes of making the playoffs appeared as good as over.
Bengaluru Bulls head into playoffs on a high
With three back-to-back wins, including two huge victories, the Bengaluru Bulls will enter the playoffs on a high note. They maintained their third position on the table with 22 points from 18 matches with a score difference of 97.
Having sealed their spot in the top four, the Bulls will play the mini qualifier. They will now have to play lesser number of games to make it to the final this season. The Bengaluru Bulls, under a new coach, a new captain, and a young team, have done extremely well.
While not many would have expected this team to come this far at the start of the season, they are now in with a chance to lift the trophy as well. The Bulls were the champions in Season 6 and will aim to repeat the feat this time around.