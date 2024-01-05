MUM vs BLR head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 57

U Mumba host Bengaluru Bulls in the 57th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixture on Friday (January 5) in Mumbai.

U Mumba are in exceptional form at the moment. They come into this clash on the back of four straight victories. Out of their seven games so far, they have five wins and just two defeats.

Meanwhile, the going has been slightly difficult for the Bengaluru Bulls this season. They have managed to win only four out of their ten games. The Bulls have not been consistent, bagging three wins and two defeats in their last five matches.

As U Mumba gear up for their first home game this season, they will be keen to begin on a positive note.

Ahead of an exciting contest, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and BLR in PKL.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have squared off 18 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Mumbai-based franchise has dominated in this contest.

U Mumba have had the better of the Bulls, managing to beat them as many as 13 times, enjoying a successful record against them.

Bengaluru Bulls are on the back foot in this rivalry, beating U Mumba only five out of the eighteen times.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by U Mumba - 13

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba holds the upper hand as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams are concerned. They have two victories over the Bulls in these meetings.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Jai Bhagwan (11 points) and Shivansh Thakur (7 points) helped U Mumba beat the Bulls.

In their other meeting last season, Bharat put up a stellar show, bagging 16 points. He was ably supported by Vikash Kandola (8 points), as Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a victory.

In their last meeting in season 8, the then-Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat scored 14 points. However, an all-round effort from Abhishek Singh (11 points), Rahul Sethpal and V Ajith (8 points each) led U Mumba to a win.

Here's a short summary of the last three U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls contests in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (36) beat BLR (30) by 6 points, December 10, 2022. BLR (42) beat MUM (32) by 10 points, October 22, 2022. MUM (45) beat BLR (34) by 11 points, January 26, 2022.