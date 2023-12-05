"My emotions are only with UP Yoddhas, not any other team"- Vijay Malik says Dabang Delhi days are in the past, 100% focused on UP now

Vijay Malik shifted base from Dabang Delhi KC to UP Yoddhas ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. Malik, who starred in Delhi's PKL 8 championship win, received a massive deal worth ₹96.25 lakh from the Yoddhas at the auction.

Malik made his debut for UP Yoddhas against U Mumba on Saturday evening. The all-rounder impressed straightaway, scoring five points for the team. He was the third-highest points-scorer for the Yoddhas in that contest.

UP Yoddhas will play their next PKL 2023 match against Haryana Steelers tomorrow. Ahead of his team's second game of the season, Vijay Malik had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. Here are the excerpts:

Q. You have moved from Dabang Delhi KC to UP Yoddhas. Any difference you have observed between team environment in Delhi and UP Yoddhas?

Vijay Malik: There is no such difference. Both teams are good. I am feeling better here. The team atmosphere is like a family here, so I am feeling good.

Q. We didn't see Vijay try tackles in defense in the first match. So will you be a specialist raider this time?

Vijay Malik: No, my role is that of an all-rounder. Whatever my team needs from me, I will do that role.

Q. You were injured for a good chunk of last season. What have you done to ensure that it doesn’t repeat this time?

Vijay Malik: Injuries are part and parcel of kabaddi. It is a normal thing for any player to get injured. Last year, I got injured. I recovered fully from it and then returned to the mat. I am fully fit now.

Q. Tell us about your kabaddi journey before PKL stardom.

Vijay Malik: Before Pro Kabaddi League, all players like me had a normal journey. We used to play kabaddi in our village. We never knew we would playing at such a grand platform one day. You can say it was like a basic life, but now it has become professional.

Q. How is the match against Delhi going to be for you personally? What are going to be the emotions of playing against your former team?

Vijay Malik: My emotions are with UP Yoddhas now. I am playing for UP Yoddhas now. My emotions are only with UP Yoddhas, not any other team.

Q. How has been your experience with captain Pardeep Narwal and coach Jasveer Singh at UP Yoddhas?

Vijay: Pardeep is good as a player, as a captain and as a human being. I have had a good time with him so far.

I also have a very good bonding with coach sir. Every player wants to train under a coach like him. He has a calm nature, and he is very simple. I am feeling very good.

Q. Pro Kabaddi has returned to the caravan format of 12 cities now. You will have to travel across 12 cities of India. The schedule will be hectic for all players. How have you prepared yourself for it?

Vijay: Our team management will plan about our rest and rehab during the travel. As you said, we have to travel a lot. Talking about fans, I don't think we will have any pressure of the fans. We always get support from the fans, and we are excited to play in 12 cities.