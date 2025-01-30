National Games 2025, Men's Kabaddi: Chandigarh squad ft. Pawan Sehrawat and Rakesh Sungroya

Chandiragh have announced a star-studded lineup for the National Games 2025 with Pawan Sehrawat expected to lead the squad. He made his PKL debut in 2016 and has played for multiple teams, including the Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Telugu Titans.

Overall, Pawan has earned 1388 points (1318 raid points and 70 tackle points) and is one of the most-liked players in the history of Indian kabaddi.

Gujarat Giants player Rakesh Sungroya has been with the side since his debut in PKL Season 8. The Indian raider has earned 477 points from 80 matches across four years.

PKL Season 11 Emerging Player Ayan Lohchab will ply his trade for Chandirag at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. He bagged 193 points from 25 matches in his debut PKL season with the Patna Pirates.

Right corner Gaurav Khatri joined the Puneri Paltan in PKL Season 9. Across three seasons, the Indian defender earned 154 points from 61 outings. Meanwhile, Gurdeep Sangwan was signed by the Pirates ahead of the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, he is yet to play a game in the Indian top-tier league.

Vishal Bhardwaj made his PKL debut with the Telugu Titans in Season 4. He played four seasons with the Titans before joining Puneri Paltan in 2021. Vishal re-joined the Titans before PKL Season 9 and then joined the Dabang Delhi KC in the 10th edition of the league. 331 points from 118 matches are his stats in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Right-raider Vishal Chahal earned 62 points from 18 matches with the Tamil Thalaivas across two seasons. Prashant Rathi, on the other hand, was with the Patna Pirates at the National Games 2025.

Chandigarh squad in Men's Kabaddi at National Games 2025

Pawan Sehrawat, Rakesh Sungroya, Ayan Lohchab, Gaurav Khatri, Gurdeep Sangwan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal Chahal, Prashant Rathi, Afzal Khan, Lalit, Aniket, and Deepak.

