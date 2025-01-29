National Games 2025, men's kabaddi: Services squad ft. Devank Dalal and Jaideep Dahiya

The National Games 2025 will bring intense kabaddi battles from January 29 to February 2 at the Yogasthali Khel Parisar, Roshnabad Stadium in Haridwar. Among the strong contenders, the Services team looks well-balanced with experienced PKL stars and promising young talent.

Leading their charge is Devank Dalal, the top raider of Pro Kabaddi League 2024. He had a stellar season, scoring 301 raid points at an average of 12, with 18 Super 10s—the joint-most in the season. He was the key player for PKL 11 runner-up Patna Pirates and his quick hand touches will be crucial for Services.

On the raiding front, the squad features Bharat Hooda, who had a decent season with UP Yoddhas, scoring 102 raid points and five Super 10s in 23 games. Young left raiders Arjun Rathi and Nitin Jaglan bring added depth.

Arjun debuted for Bengal Warriors in PKL 11, scoring nine raid points in four matches while Nitin, representing Gujarat Giants for the past two seasons, managed 17 raid points in nine games.

Defensively, the team boasts two top-performing defenders from Patna Pirates—Dipak Rathee and Ankit Jaglan. Both were pillars of their team’s defense, with four High-5s each. Dipak notched up 64 tackle points while Ankit led the way with 79, making them a formidable duo in the backline.

Rahul Sethpal and Jaideep Dahiya, fresh off winning the PKL 11 title with Haryana Steelers, further strengthen the defensive unit. Rahul delivered 66 successful tackles while Jaideep added 36, ensuring that the Services defense is rock solid.

They will be joined by Rinku Sharma, U Mumba’s right corner defender, who had a steady PKL 11 season with 45 tackle points in 22 matches.

With experienced players like Devank Dalal, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya leading the charge, Services looks like one of the strongest teams in the 38th National Games 2025. Their combination of star power and depth makes them a tough team to beat.

Services squad in men's kabaddi at National Games 2025

Devank Dalal, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dhaiya, Bharat Hooda, Dipak Rathee, Ankit Jaglan, Rinku Sharma, Ashish Bazzad, Arjun Rathi, Nitin Jaglan, Rohan Ganghas, Monu Sharma.

