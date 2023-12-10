The success of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) echoes the pulse of indigenous sports, discovering their anthem and inspiring a generation to dream beyond cricket's shadows. This league is not just about raids and tackles; it's a cultural movement, bridging the sporting amphitheater of tradition and modernity.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Charu Sharma, the founder of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), talks about how the excitement surrounding the league's milestone 10th season resonates with the journey from its inception in 2014 to becoming a transformative force in Indian sports.

Charu shares insightful success stories and sheds light on the challenges that have shaped the league's profound impact on the sporting landscape of the nation.

Pioneering years and unprecedented support: PKL's impact beyond Kabaddi

PKL founder Charu with franchise owners (PC: PKL Media)

The inaugural season of the PKL faced skepticism about its acceptance and reach. Charu vividly recalls the doubts that lingered about how the league would be received, the geographic areas it would touch, and the overall enthusiasm it would generate. However, the league not only exceeded expectations but also captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

With a hearty laugh, Charu delves into the intriguing narrative of PKL's genesis, recalling the initial skepticism and subsequent triumphs.

"Once it got on track back in 2014, it has been a fabulous story," Charu reminisces, highlighting the collective joy of everyone associated with the league.

The support from every possible quarter, including crucial backing from the media, played a pivotal role in the league's success. He vividly paints a picture of the league's acceptance in the heartlands of India, where daily life paused for kabaddi broadcasts.

"The story that came in from certain states, especially where should I say tier 3, tier 4, down the villages where all activities would stop, and in the evening they would say if you want to eat, eat before the league at home or eat after the league, but during the league, you are not making any rotis; instead, sit and watch kabaddi," he added.

As the journey continued, the league's appeal transcended borders. Sharma shares anecdotes of fans in Dubai and even England expressing their love for PKL

"Even in Dubai and England, wherever I go, we catch an episode on television. And I want to tell you that a lot of people love the game; they watch it all the time," Sharma adds, underscoring the international interest in the league. The media's crucial role in supporting PKL was acknowledged, underscoring the league's widespread success," Charu stated.

Proudly seeing PKL as an international product, he attributes its success to the sophisticated production and media that reaches every corner of India.

Charu Sharma, the voice that echoes the league's heartbeat, weaves a narrative that transcends the boundaries of the playing field.

Reflecting on the league's broader impact, he notes:

"The success of the Pro Kabaddi League was not only important for kabaddi and some other indigenous sports, but it was also a beacon of light and hope for many other sports in India. Apart from cricket, sports haven't been given enough time, attention, and commercial support. The success of PKL gave every other sport hope and inspiration."

"Every single area of India not only sees it but also experiences it because we go to 12 parts of the country. There's a lot of local interest in the areas where the league goes in a caravan," Charu added.

He emphasizes the simplicity of kabaddi, making it accessible and relatable across the nation.

"There is some inherent simplicity in the sport, making people think, 'Hey, we can play this too.' The superb athleticism, fitness, and simplicity of kabaddi make it relatable across India," Charu continued.

Evolving player valuation: A sign of growth for PKL

The return of caravan format (PC: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi League's meteoric rise is mirrored in its players' valuations. From Rakesh Kumar's modest ₹12.8 lakh in the inaugural season to Pawan, Maninder, and Shadlou's two-crore milestones, Charu Sharma outlines the league's substantial growth, showcasing a transformative journey for both players and team owners.

“Well, you know 2 areas are important for the league to make a difference- the sport itself anyway because of the pro kabaddi league- in terms of attention, visibility, respect, popularity but that grows and continues to grow, obviously the second area- the community of players that has benefited massively from the pro kabaddi league,” he explained.

He accentuates the noteworthy journey of player valuations by drawing attention to specific statistics.

"The first year, Rakesh Kumar was bought for 12.8 lakhs, and we were all elated. Now, three players—Pawan, Maninder, and Shadlou—are crossing the 2-crore mark, especially Shadlou, a non-Indian player going big, proves how far Pro Kabaddi has reached, and see, the dynamics have indeed come a long way," Charu Sharma remarks, underscoring the league's substantial growth.

To further emphasize the impact on players' lives, Charu shares compelling narratives. "The top players earning very, very decently from the sport is something very satisfying."

He points to instances where players who were part of the league from its inception have witnessed a substantial increase in their valuations.

"Two years ago, one of the top players, earned an amount equivalent to 20 years of his salary in a single auction. It warms your heart to know that the league has made such a significant difference in elevating the status of the game and the players," Charu stated.

"The fact that the team owners, who are also, in fact, the support for the PKL, are stretching themselves is a satisfying story. The fact that the teams have a responsibility, and they understand the responsibility is heartwarming," Sharma emphasizes, portraying a sense of shared commitment between franchise owners and the league's overall success," he added.

Sustainability through Grassroots Initiatives: The lifeblood of PKL

PKL reaching its milestone 10th season (PKL)

Continuing the interaction, Charu Sharma emphasizes how such success stories become a source of inspiration and pride within local communities.

He acknowledges the positive impact of such initiatives on local communities, creating a ripple effect that fosters a deeper connection between the sport and its enthusiasts. "The stories of individuals making it to the big league serve as inspiration for youngsters and communities."

"Say someone who lives 50 km away from Chennai, or maybe a neighbour, is spotted to be a kabaddi player and goes on to play in the PKL or, at the very least, gets auctioned. Can you imagine what type of news it makes? It creates a fabulously inspiring story when it happens around you. It makes a significant difference to the entire community," he added.

He highlights the importance of showcasing the personalities and backgrounds of the players, demonstrating how the PKL has made a massive difference in their lives and the lives of their families and friends.

Charu expresses his appreciation for programs like 'Future Kabaddi Heroes,' which delve into the backgrounds of these players, bringing their journey to the forefront and portraying them as relatable figures.

"The Future Kabaddi Heroes program, which started probably a few years ago, represents a shift in the league's focus toward finding and nurturing new talent. The league is not just about discovering talent but also about providing a platform for young players to showcase their skills. How PKL made a massive difference in their lives and the lives of their parents and everybody around them. These are the stories that inspire a lot of youngsters. You just have to channelize all of that."

Transitioning to a broader perspective, Sharma urges patience in the development of the sport at the grassroots level. He acknowledges that while kabaddi as a game is ancient, the Pro Kabaddi League is relatively young at just 10 years old. "Now it's time for tradition. We all have to be patient."

He underscores the ongoing efforts, including junior academies, attention to new talents, and various programs across the country, indicating a positive trajectory for the sport's growth.

Charu Sharma envisions a future where each team's academy becomes a hotbed for nurturing talent, attracting youngsters aspiring to join and make a mark in the world of kabaddi.