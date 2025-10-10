"Only if we win we will go up on the table" - Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal reflects after close win over Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz clinched a close win over Dabang Delhi in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, October 9. They beat the table toppers 37-36 to seal an important victory.

Ad

Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal reflected that it was important for them to keep winning from this stage. They are currently tenth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table. With eight points from 11 games, they are alive in the race to make the playoffs.

"I always say that it is okay if we lost the previous games. But the upcoming matches are important for us. Only if we win we will go up on the table. It was a good opportunity for us and we won. We will win next as well and go up on the table," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Devank continued to lead from the front. He picked up another Super 10, scoring 12 raid points. The Warriorz skipper has showcased remarkable consistency this season. So far in Pro Kabaddi 2025, he is at the top with 193 raid points and 11 Super 10s from as many matches.

"We will play well and try to win" - Dabang Delhi head coach on upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi lost only their second game of the season so far. Both their defeats have been close ones. Despite the loss, they remained at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings with 22 points.

Ad

They will be up against the Gujarat Giants in their next clash on Friday, October 10. The last time they faced the Giants, they registered a 38-28 win. However, head coach Joginder Narwal reckoned that the previous result did not matter.

"It was a solid game. Whether we won by two points or ten points, that match was different, the next game will be different. We will play well and try to win. They are a good side too," he said.

Gujarat Giants will be confident heading into the clash against Delhi. They have won two consecutive games and will aim to keep their winning streak going. As they look to avenge their previous loss, it could turn out to be an exciting contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More