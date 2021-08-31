"Pardeep has his own identity" - Abhishek Bachchan on the ongoing comparison between Pardeep Narwal and Lionel Messi

Pardeep Narwal made history last evening by becoming the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi History after the U.P. Yoddha shelled out a whopping ₹1.65 crores to grab the star player. He represented the Patna Pirates for over 100 matches in the last five seasons and scored 1,151 raid points with 59 Super-10s in the green jersey.

Earlier this month, football sensation Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi spent over 20 years with FC Barcelona and won 35 trophies with them.

Both players have often been compared to each other on Indian social media. Fans have drawn parallels between Pardeep Narwal and Lionel Messi as both players are known for their attacking gameplay in their respective fields.

Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan had his say on the comparison between the two players. He said that the only comparison that can be made between the two is that both players are the greatest in their respective fields.

"Messi is a great footballer and I have nothing but respect for him. He's one of the greatest of all time and I think the only comparison between Lionel Messi and Pardeep Narwal is they're possibly both some of the greatest that ever played the game and that's where it starts and ends." Bachchan said.

One of the finest players to have played in the Pro Kabaddi League, Pardeep Narwal, has established his name among the Kabaddi fans as one of the greatest to have played in the PKL.

Abhishek Bachchan feels Pardeep Narwal has a unique identity of his own in the sport of Kabaddi and shouldn't be compared to any other sportsman like Lionel Messi.

"I think the sport of Kabaddi has its own unique identity. I really think that Pardeep has his own identity, and he's the Pardeep Narwal of Kabaddi. He shouldn't be compared to any other sportsman. I know we like comparisons but with all due respect to Mr. Messi and his talent and gift, I think Pardeep is as talented, as gifted and he's the Pardeep Narwal of Kabaddi and that's where it should stand, and it means a lot in just itself."

Pardeep Narwal will represent U.P. Yoddha after five seasons with Patna Pirates

After spending five memorable seasons with the Patna Pirates, it was surprising to witness Pardeep Narwal joining UP Yoddha at PKL Auction 2021. It will be Pardeep's third team in the PKL since the Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates.

Pardeep will join the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan and Surender Gill for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise in the eighth edition of the PKL. Having raiders like Shrikant and Pardeep have bolstered the offensive unit for the side as they look strong contenders for the trophy next season.

