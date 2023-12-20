Pardeep Narwal Wife: All you need to know about Swati Beniwal

Pardeep Narwal is one of the most talented raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. He has showcased stellar performances and emerged as a game-changer. Talking about his personal life, Pardeep Narwal married Swati Beniwal in November 2019, and they have a child named Garvit Narwal.

Unlike her husband, Swati Beniwal prefers to stay away from the limelight. Born and raised in a small town in Haryana, she comes from a supportive family that values education and tradition. Swati has a postgraduate degree and chose to focus on building a strong foundation for her family.

They met through family connections and were drawn to each other's grounded personalities and commitment to their families. Despite their contrasting worlds of sports and academics, they found common ground in their respect for hard work, discipline, and family values.

Pardeep Narwal is playing for UP Yoddhas in PKL 10

Pardeep Narwal was a hot commodity in the season 10 auction. He was retained by his previous team, UP Yoddhas, for a whopping INR 1.65 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the league.

This hefty price tag reflected Narwal's consistent performance over the years and his reputation as a game-changer on the mat.

So far in PKL season 10, Narwal has lived up to expectations. He has been a key contributor to UP Yoddha's success, leading the team in both raiding and touchpoints. His signature "dubki" move, where he dives under defenders to touch the midline, continues to be a potent weapon in his arsenal. He has picked up 35 points in four matches with 37% successful raids.

UP Yoddhas played out a 47-47 draw against the Bengal Warriors recently and are placed at the sixth spot with two wins in five games.