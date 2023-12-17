PAT vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 27

The 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see three-time champions Patna Pirates and defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers clash on Sunday, December 17, in Pune.

Patna Pirates have won two matches and faced as many defeats this season so far. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are struggling with their title defense. They have managed to win only one match with two defeats and a tied encounter thus far.

Both the teams will be eager to win this battle which could boost their morale going forward in the tournament.

As two of the most successful teams in the history of Pro Kabaddi face off, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and JAI in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 18 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

Patna Pirates have had the better of the defending champions. They have managed to win ten out of these eighteen games. However, Jaipur are not too far behind. The Panthers have won eight times against the Pirates.

The Pirates will be keen to bounce back with a win here. Jaipur will also want to come out on top and close the gap.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 10

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

As far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two sides are concerned, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have been successful. They have won two out of these three games. The Pirates, meanwhile, have managed to beat Jaipur only once.

Patna Pirates won the most recent encounter between the two sides, which happened last season. Arjun Deshwal scored 13 points for Jaipur. However, Sachin (8 points) and Rohit Gulia (9 points) guided the Pirates to a win.

The other match last season was a close clash that Jaipur eventually won. Sachin (10 points) and Rohit (11 points) starred for Patna once again. However, Arjun scored 17 points to single-handedly take his side home.

In their last meeting in season 8, Jaipur completed a thumping victory over Patna. Arjun Deshwal had a blast, scoring 17 points while Deepak Hooda contributed 8 points.

Here's a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (37) beat JAI (30) by 7 points, November 11, 2022. JAI (35) beat PAT (30) by 5 points, October 09, 2022. JAI (51) beat PAT (30) by 21 points, January 30, 2022.