Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team is Deepak Niwas Hooda playing for in PKL 10?

The Pro Kabaddi League is known as one of the best kabaddi tournaments, showcasing thriller last-minute clashes and extraordinary performances by players throughout the competition.

The 10th season of PKL has brought its share of surprises, with players like Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, and Deepak Hooda remaining unsold. The competition has reached heights as teams are not relying on just big names but discovering untapped hidden talents.

Deepak Hooda, who is widely recognized as one of the best all-rounders, had participated in every season of the Pro Kabaddi League from its inception up until the ninth season. However, he remained unsold during the auction for the upcoming 10th season of PKL.

As a result, Deepak Hooda was absent from the action when the Pro Kabaddi Leagues 10th season commenced on December 2.

Why did Deepak Hooda remain unsold in Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

There were multiple factors that led to Hooda going unsold in the auction ahead of the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

1. High base price: Hooda's initial asking price was set at 70 lakhs, which might have proved steep for PKL teams operating within budgets.

2. Competition: The auction presented a pool of all-rounders to choose from, providing teams with more alternatives to choose from.

3. Poor Performance: Hooda’s performances in PKL 9 were not as remarkable as previous seasons, which could have impacted his market worth. He managed to score 56 points across the 17 matches he played for the Warriors in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi league.

Although Hooda is currently not participating in the Pro Kabaddi League, there is always a chance of him making a comeback in future seasons. He possesses skills and experience, which makes him a valuable addition to any team fortunate to have him on their roster.