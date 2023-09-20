"I used to wonder when my time would come"- Rohit Kumar says Pro Kabaddi League helped him realize his dream of being on TV

Former Pro Kabaddi League champion Rohit Kumar said that his dream was to be on national television one day. Whenever he would see other sports on TV, he wondered when his time would come. The day arrived when the Pro Kabaddi League was launched by Mashal Sports.

PKL quickly became one of the most-followed sports league in India, with thousands of fans watching the matches live.

Rohit Kumar came into the limelight in season three, when he helped the Patna Pirates become the champions. Kumar won the Most Valuable Player award that season for scoring 102 raid points.

Sharing his views on the importance of broadcasting of PKL, Rohit said:

"The League being broadcast on national television was a big deal for us. I used to see other sportspersons on television and I used to wonder when my time would come.”

PKL 10 will start in December later this year. Reflecting on the nine-year journey of the league, Rohit added:

"The competition got off to a great start nine years ago and it's getting bigger with every season. We have received a lot of love and support right from the first season. PKL has grown the game of kabaddi tremendously."

"Once I met a fan"- Rohit Kumar shares interesting story of meeting a kabaddi lover

Rohit Kumar became a popular name in the kabaddi world after the third season. He continued his top form when he moved to the Bengaluru Bulls and won the sixth edition of PKL as captain of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Rohit has a massive fan following, and one of his fans even has a tattoo of his favorite player on his shoulder.

"Now, wherever we go, people recognize us and ask for photographs. Once I met a fan who even had a tattoo of my face on his shoulder. The Pro Kabaddi League gave kabaddi players a new lease of life in 2014," Rohit Kumar shared his experience.

Kumar was with the Telugu Titans and the Gujarat Giants in the last two seasons, but he could not match the expectations of the fans. He is eager to bounce back in the 10th edition of PKL.

"I am really excited about the Player Auction and I am eager to be a part of a team. Unfortunately, I didn't perform very well in the last two seasons. However, I am fully prepared for the next season and my confidence is high. If I get a chance to play in this year's PKL Season, I will certainly produce my best," Rohit concluded.

The Pro Kabaddi League auction will take place on October 9 and 10. It will be interesting to see which team signs Rohit at the auction.