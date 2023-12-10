Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

PKL Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi will face off against Haryana Steelers in Match No. 17 of PKL 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 10 at 9 pm.

Dabang Delhi had a decent start to Season 10, suffering a loss in their first match but bouncing back with a victory against Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, sought redemption after their initial loss to UP Yoddhas, securing a win against Bengaluru Bulls in their subsequent match.

On that note, let's delve into the three player battles that are worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Naveen Kumar vs Jaideep

Super fast express Naveen Kumar has made an impressive start to Season 10, securing back-to-back Super 10s and amassing 26 raid points in just two games, showcasing remarkable consistency.

On the other side, Jaideep of the Haryana Steelers had a strong performance in the previous night's match against Bengaluru Bulls, securing a High 5 and consistently performing well in the defense for Haryana. It will be intriguing to see if Jaideep can outmanoeuvre the super-fast express Naveen Kumar in this battle.

Both players will aim to bring their A-game to the mat, promising an exciting clash between offense and defense.

#2 Vinay vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Vinay has demonstrated remarkable consistency in raiding for the Haryana Steelers this season, accumulating a total of 13 raid points. He has proven to be effective in crucial situations, consistently delivering what the team needs.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj has also had a solid start with four points in the last match. However, his tackle strike rate hasn't been stellar, and he needs to step up and be tactically cautious to outshine Vinay. It will be interesting to see how Vishal adjusts his strategies to counter the effective raiding of Vinay in this upcoming battle.

#3 Ashu Malik vs Mohit

Ashu Malik has showcased impressive performances for Dabang Delhi, amassing 18 raid points in the last two matches. His supportive role to Naveen in raiding and ability to step up and secure crucial raid points in critical situations highlights his value to the team, justifying his price tag of INR 90 lakh.

On the opposing side, Haryana Steelers' cover defender Mohit Nandal has consistently displayed his defensive skills, emerging as a lone warrior for Haryana in defense. With six tackle points in the first two matches, he has proven to be a reliable force.

To tackle a speedy raider like Ashu Malik, Mohit Nandal will need to be tactically sound, relying on his skills and strategic approach to counter the threat posed by the agile and pacey raider. It sets the stage for an intriguing battle between the two players.