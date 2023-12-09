Patna Pirates Coach 2023: Who is the Pirates' head coach for PKL 10?

Haryana-born Narender Singh Redu is the Patna Pirates coach for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season. He took the position as head coach of the Pirates, replacing Ravi Shetty at the helm for PKL 10.

The news came in on April 5, 2023, via the Patna Pirates' social media handles. This is Narender Singh Redu's first stint as a head coach in the PKL. Previously, he was the assistant coach of his hometown franchise, Haryana Steelers, in PKL 6. Although Haryana finished last in their group that season, Pirates will be banking on his domestic experience to help the Pirates win their fourth PKL title.

Narender Singh Redu is an NIS-certified coach with an A-grade diploma in sports coaching. Despite not having a relatively great experience in PKL, Redu has played pivotal roles in other competitions. He has previously been associated with the Services team and was an integral part of their overall development.

Narender Singh Redu has also coached the Green Army and Red Army teams in India-A grade competitions. Redu’s most significant achievement was winning a Gold medal with the Red Army team in the 2014 Sri Lanka Sports Exchange Kabaddi Tournament.

Patna Pirates' performance in PKL 10 (As of December 9, 2023)

Ankit and captain Neeraj Kumar of Patna Pirates played key roles in their victory over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2023 (Image via PKL)

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in PKL history, with three titles to their name. They didn’t have a great season last time, finishing 10th in the points table under Ravi Shetty.

The Pirates roped in Narender Singh Redu, hoping to make a strong comeback in PKL 10. Currently, they are standing at the second spot in the table, having won both games.

They started their PKL 10 campaign with a comprehensive 50-28 win over the Telugu Titans. It was a team effort by the Pirates, with Sachin scoring 14 raid points and Ankit securing five tackle points.

In their previous game, they handed the Gujarat Giants their first defeat with a scoreline of 33-30. It was a defensive masterclass by skipper Neeraj Kumar and Ankit, who secured four tackle points each.

The Pirates have started well with Narender Singh Redu at the helm and will now aim to continue the momentum going forward in the tournament.