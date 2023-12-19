Pawan Sehrawat PKL 2022 team: Which team did Pawan play for in Pro Kabaddi Season 9?

Pawan Sehrawat, famously known as the 'Hi-Flyer' has emerged as one of the finest players at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). His electrifying raids and acrobatic dives have captivated audiences and made him one of the league's most expensive players.

However, in Season 9 (2022), Sehrawat embarked on a new chapter, leaving his long-time home, the Bengaluru Bulls, for a fresh challenge with the Tamil Thalaivas.

For five seasons, Pawan Sehrawat had been the Bulls' mainstay, spearheading their attack with his potent raiding prowess. He amassed over 1,246 raid points and helped them reach the finals twice.

In a high-octane bidding war, the Tamil Thalaivas broke the bank, acquiring Sehrawat for a staggering ₹2.26 crores, making him the most expensive player in PKL history.

The Thalaivas were desperate for a game-changer, and Sehrawat was their prized catch. His arrival sparked excitement, injecting new life into the franchise.

However, Sehrawat's Season 9 sojourn didn't quite fulfill its initial promise. While he remained a potent threat, his performance wasn't his usual dominant self.

Injuries hampered his consistency, and he struggled to replicate the past performances. He played only a solitary game for the Thalaivas due to an injury to his right knee.

Pawan Sehrawat is playing for Telugu Titans in PKL 10

Despite the mixed bag of results, Season 9 was a significant chapter in Pawan Sehrawat's journey. He proved his worth as a marquee player, commanding the highest price tag in PKL history.

The 27-year-old continues to be a fan favorite, a force to be reckoned with on the kabaddi mat. Now, playing for the Telugu Titans in Season 10, Sehrawat seeks to recapture his dominant form and prove that the "Diler Da Dabang" is still very much at the top of his game.

Telugu Titans lost their last match against Dabang Delhi with a score line of 40-51 where Sehrawat managed to pick up 14 raid points. In five matches, Sehrawat has amassed 54 points.