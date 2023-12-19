Pawan Sehrawat Job: What does the Hi-Flyer do in the off season?

Indian Kabaddi superstar Pawan Sehrawat not only represents the national team but is also a prominent name in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

When the 'Hi-Flyer' is not on the mat, he serves the role of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officer.

The star raider recently captained the Indian team that won gold in the men's kabaddi event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Upon this historic and stellar achievement, RBO took to X to congratulate Pawan.

Pawan Sehrawat Pro Kabaddi League Career

Pawan is currently captaining the Telugu Titans in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 10. The Titans scripted a record-breaking bid to acquire the services of the 'Hi-Flyer' ahead of PKL 2023.

He became the most expensive player in the history of the league, with a price tag of INR 2.60 crores. The Telugu Titans have played five matches this season so far. Unfortunately, the Titans have lost all five matches and languish at the bottom of the table.

However, on the brighter side, the Titans' skipper has fired consistently this season. He has picked up 53 raid points, with an average of 10.6 raid points per match. With a 43% raid success rate, he has already picked up four Super 10s and a Super Raid as well. He is currently also among the top five leading raiders this season.

Pawan made his PKL debut with the Bengaluru Bulls in the third season back in 2016. After spending the following season with the Bulls, he made his move to the Gujarat Giants in season 5.

However, the star raider returned to the Bulls for the sixth season, during which he burst onto the scene with a memorable performance. He scored 282 points to help the Bulls lift their maiden PKL trophy and was also named the 'Most Valuable Player.'

His best showing came in season 7 where he amassed 360 points. The subsequent season, also with the Bulls, saw him pick up a total of 320 points. He then moved to the Tamil Thalaivas for the ninth season. However, he was ruled out of the entire season as he suffered a knee injury.

The 'Hi-Flyer' is back with a bang this season. He is the fourth0most successful raider in the history of the league with 1,040 raid points to date.