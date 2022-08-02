"Pawan Sehrawat can be their best chance at winning trophy" - Anup Kumar names 3 teams that could buy the star raider at Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar believes Pawan Sehrawat will be the most sought-after player at the upcoming Pro Kabaddi (PKL) Auction 2022. In Anup's view, the teams that have not won the trophy will go hard for him.

Speaking on Star Sports show, Total KBD - Auction Special, Anup Kumar said that teams like Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas will bid big for Pawan Sehrawat because he can help them win their first PKL trophy.

“I think a team that has not won the PKL so far will try their best to bid for Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. I feel teams such as Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha will be looking to sign him as he can be their best chance at winning the trophy," said Anup Kumar.

The 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 player in 𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 to score a High 5 and Super 10 in a single match, he was born to make and break records 🏼 Captain BullThe Hi-FlyerPhenomenal PawanWords fall short when we try to describe the beauty that is Mr. Pawan Kumar SehrawatThe 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 player in 𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 to score a High 5 and Super 10 in a single match, he was born to make and break records 💥Captain Bull💥The Hi-Flyer 💥Phenomenal PawanWords fall short when we try to describe the beauty that is Mr. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat 🙇The 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 player in 𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 to score a High 5 and Super 10 in a single match, he was born to make and break records 💪🏼 https://t.co/3ZQYZqxXWP

Sehrawat was a part of the Bengaluru Bulls squad last season. He was the team's captain, but surprisingly, the Bulls let go of him even though he was the best raider in Season 8 of Pro Kabaddi.

Anup Kumar thinks Bengaluru Bulls will try their best to buy Pawan Sehrawat back at the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022

During the same discussion on Star Sports, Anup Kumar further stated that the Bengaluru Bulls will try their best to sign Pawan again.

“Even though Bengaluru Bulls have released Pawan, they will try their best to get him back on the team in this year’s auction. I think whichever team Pawan plays for should have an efficient captain who is able to utilise him effectively," said Anup Kumar.

The former Indian kabaddi team captain also insisted that Pawan should not take up the captain's role but instead focus on his natural game this season.

