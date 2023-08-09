"People say that Pardeep Narwal doesn't perform in international matches"- Maninder Singh thinks India should consider Pardeep for Asian Games

Maninder Singh opened up on Pardeep Narwal's probable inclusion in the Indian kabaddi squad, his absence from the Asian Kabaddi Championships and the strategy to achieve success against Iran in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

One of the most consistent performers in the Pro Kabaddi League will be a part of the PKL Auction next month. He is likely to be among the costliest picks at the player auction.

Many fans were surprised to see Maninder Singh's name missing from the Indian squad that won the Asian Kabaddi Championships earlier this year. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Maninder disclosed the reason behind his absence and said:

"I couldn't play because my dad was unwell. I had to make a difficult decision and couldn't leave him alone. Sorry I couldn't play for India. Now preparing for PKL, and hopefully I will get a chance next year."

Another big name missing from the Indian squad was The Record Breaker, Pardeep Narwal. The UP Yoddhas captain has been the most successful raider in PKL, but India did not pick him for the Asian Kabaddi Championships. The Asian Games are fast approaching, and fans are divided over Pardeep's selection.

Maninder Singh gave his opinion regarding Pardeep Narwal and addressed the myth that he cannot perform at the international level.

"Pardeep Narwal is a very good player and he has a lot of experience," said Maninder Singh."People say that Pardeep Narwal doesn't perform in international matches, but when he performs, then things become very easy for the Indian team. He can be included in the Indian team."

"Iran can definitely give us a fight"- Maninder Singh comments on the biggest rivalry in international kabaddi

India vs Iran is the biggest rivalry in international kabaddi. At the previous Asian Games, Iran won the gold medal in men's Kabaddi. However, India defeated Iran in the Asian Kabaddi Championships earlier this year. Sharing his views on the key to success against Iran, Maninder said:

"Whenever Team India goes to play tournaments, the squad is very strong. Iran can definitely give us a fight. We will also go for Asian Games with full preparation. Although the team that won the Asian Kabaddi Championship did very well, but perhaps the coach can make one or two changes in the team."

The veteran Kabaddi star added:

"Iran players play with full power. I have also played against them and if you play with a fear in your mind, you will not get success. You have to play freely and raiders should not see which defender is against them. They should play their natural game."

Asian Games 2023 will happen in China later this year. It will be exciting to see if India can dethrone Iran as the gold medal holders in Kabaddi.