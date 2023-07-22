PKL 10: Recategorized players list for each Pro Kabaddi team

The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to take place in the latter half of 2023. While the official dates for the must-awaited league are not yet out, it is likely to be in late November or December.
Before the league, all eyes will be on the auction. The official auction, which will take place on September 8 and 9, will witness several top players going under the hammer. The recategorized list for the upcoming auction is out as well. It will be interesting to see which player is being retained by the franchises and who picks up the highest amount.
Ahead of the auction, the franchises will be allowed to retain players and nominate young players for the auction. In the last edition, franchises retained 19 Elite players, 13 young players and 38 new young players ahead of the auction. They also nominated 41 new young players.
Also, the players will be divided into four categories- A, B, C and D. They are further divided based on their role- All-rounders, Defenders and Raiders in each category. The base price for each category will vary too. The total salary purse for each franchise was INR 4.4 Crores last year, which has been increased to INR 5 Crores. Also, the base price for Category C and Category D has been increased as well.
The players in Category A have a base price of INR 30 Lakhs, the Category B players has INR 20 Lakhs, Category C players had a base price of 13 Lakhs and the final category, Category D players had INR 9 Lakhs as the base price.
Recategorized players list for each Pro Kabaddi team
The recategorization of New Young Players is subject to change, and only two players in each category can be retained based on the rules.
Bengal Warriors
Category A
Raiders: Maninder Singh
Category B
Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav
Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak
All-rounders: Manoj Gowda
Category C
Raiders: Aslam Saja, Akash Pikalmunde. R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Sakhtivel R, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Soleman
All-rounders: Rohit Raghav, Balaji D, Ashish, Vinod Kumar.
Telugu Titans
Category A
Defenders: Parvesh Malik
Category B
Raiders: Siddharth Desai
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj
All-rounders: Mohsen M.
Category C
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vinay Redhu, Rajnish Ankit Beniwal
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Nitin, Prince, Vijay Kumar, Ankit, Ravinder Pahal, Mohit, Palla Ramkrishna, Adarsh T, Mohit Pahal, Muhammad Shihas
All-rounders: K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Nader, Ravinder
Haryana Steelers
Category A
Raiders: Manjeet Dahiya
Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya
Category B
Raiders: Meetu Sharma
Defenders: Mohit Nandal
All-rounders: Nitin Rawal
Category C
Raiders: Rakesh Narwal, K Prapanjan, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Maghsodlou, Vinay
Defenders: Sunny, Monu Hooda, Ankit Harsh, Joginder Narwal, Naveen, Amir H. Bastami
Gujarat Giants
Category B
Raiders: Chandran Ranjeet, Parteek Dahiya*, Rakesh Sungroya.
All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh
Category C
Raiders: Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Pardeep Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Sonu Singh, Sohit, Mohammad Ghorbani, Rohit Kumar, Gaurav Chikara
Defenders: Kapil, Manuj, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola
All-rounders: Shankar Gadai, Rohan Singh
U Mumba
Category A
Defenders: Rinku Sharma
Category B
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish Narwal
Defenders: Surinder Singh
Category C
Raiders: Jai Bhagwan, Heider Ali Ekrami, Ankush Narwal, P Rane, Rupesh, Sachein, Kamlesh, Shivam
Defenders: S Thakur, Rahul, Harendra Kumar, Satyawan, Prince, Mohit, Kiran Magar
All-rounder: Gholamabbas K
Patna Pirates
Category A
Raiders: Sachin Tanwar
All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Reza Shadlu
Category B
Defenders: Sunil Narwal
Category C
Raiders: Anand Tomar, Vishwas S, Monu, Ranjeet Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rohit
Defenders: Shivam Chaudhari, Neeraj Kumar, Yuvraj, Manish, Akshay Bodake
All-Rounders: Sager, Abdul Insamam, Sajin C
Dabang Delhi KC
Category A
Raiders: Naveen Kumar
All-rounders: Vijay Malik
Category B
Raiders: Ashu Malik
Defenders: Vishal Lather
Category C
Raiders: Manjeet Sharma, Ashish Narwal, Suraj
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Amit Hooda, Monu, Sandeep Dhull, Vijay, Vinay Kumar, Dipak
All-rounders: Tejas Patil, Reza
Bengaluru Bulls
Category A
Raiders: Bharat Hooda
Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil
Category B
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Neeraj
Defenders: Mahender Singh
All-rounders: Sachin Narwal
Category C
Raiders: Harmanjeet Singh, Lal MOhar Yadav, Nageshwar Tharu, More GB
Defenders: Rahul Khatik, N Hooda
UP Yoddhas
Category A
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill
Defenders: Sumeet Sanwan
Category B
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh
All-rounders: Gurdeep
Category C
Raiders: Rathan, James Kamweti, Nitin Tomar, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, Aman
Defenders: Babu, Shubham Kumar, Jaideep, A Mighani
All-rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Parwar
Tamil Thalaivas
Category A
Raiders: Narender Kandola
Defenders: Sagar Rathee
Category B
Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat
Defenders: Sahil Gulia
Category C
Raiders: Himanshu Narwal, Jatin
Defenders: M Abhishek, Arpit Saroja, Ashish, Mohit, Ankit, H Yadav
All-rounders: Vishwanath, Abhimanyu, Thanushan
Puneri Paltan
Category A
Defenders: Fazel Atrachli
All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar
Category B
Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Defenders: Sombir
All-rounders: Nabibakhsh
Category C
Raiders: Aditya Shinde, Pankaj Mohite
Defenders: Bala Jadhav, Rakesh Ram, Abinesh, Harsh Lad, Mahindra, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant
All-rounders: Govind Gurjar
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Category A
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Ankush Rathee
Category B
Raiders: V Ajith Kumar
Defenders: Sahul Kumar
Category C
Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Devank, Nitin
Defenders: Deepa, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Woosan, Abhishek KS, Ashish
All-rounders: Rahul Dhanawade