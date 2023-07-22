PKL 10: Recategorized players list for each Pro Kabaddi team

The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to take place in the latter half of 2023. While the official dates for the must-awaited league are not yet out, it is likely to be in late November or December.

Before the league, all eyes will be on the auction. The official auction, which will take place on September 8 and 9, will witness several top players going under the hammer. The recategorized list for the upcoming auction is out as well. It will be interesting to see which player is being retained by the franchises and who picks up the highest amount.

Ahead of the auction, the franchises will be allowed to retain players and nominate young players for the auction. In the last edition, franchises retained 19 Elite players, 13 young players and 38 new young players ahead of the auction. They also nominated 41 new young players.

Also, the players will be divided into four categories- A, B, C and D. They are further divided based on their role- All-rounders, Defenders and Raiders in each category. The base price for each category will vary too. The total salary purse for each franchise was INR 4.4 Crores last year, which has been increased to INR 5 Crores. Also, the base price for Category C and Category D has been increased as well.

The players in Category A have a base price of INR 30 Lakhs, the Category B players has INR 20 Lakhs, Category C players had a base price of 13 Lakhs and the final category, Category D players had INR 9 Lakhs as the base price.

Recategorized players list for each Pro Kabaddi team

The recategorization of New Young Players is subject to change, and only two players in each category can be retained based on the rules.

Bengal Warriors

Category A

Raiders: Maninder Singh

Category B

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

All-rounders: Manoj Gowda

Category C

Raiders: Aslam Saja, Akash Pikalmunde. R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar

Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Sakhtivel R, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Soleman

All-rounders: Rohit Raghav, Balaji D, Ashish, Vinod Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Category A

Defenders: Parvesh Malik

Category B

Raiders: Siddharth Desai

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj

All-rounders: Mohsen M.

Category C

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vinay Redhu, Rajnish Ankit Beniwal

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Nitin, Prince, Vijay Kumar, Ankit, Ravinder Pahal, Mohit, Palla Ramkrishna, Adarsh T, Mohit Pahal, Muhammad Shihas

All-rounders: K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Nader, Ravinder

Haryana Steelers

Category A

Raiders: Manjeet Dahiya

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya

Category B

Raiders: Meetu Sharma

Defenders: Mohit Nandal

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal

Category C

Raiders: Rakesh Narwal, K Prapanjan, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Maghsodlou, Vinay

Defenders: Sunny, Monu Hooda, Ankit Harsh, Joginder Narwal, Naveen, Amir H. Bastami

Gujarat Giants

Category B

Raiders: Chandran Ranjeet, Parteek Dahiya*, Rakesh Sungroya.

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh

Category C

Raiders: Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Pardeep Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Sonu Singh, Sohit, Mohammad Ghorbani, Rohit Kumar, Gaurav Chikara

Defenders: Kapil, Manuj, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola

All-rounders: Shankar Gadai, Rohan Singh

U Mumba

Category A

Defenders: Rinku Sharma

Category B

Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish Narwal

Defenders: Surinder Singh

Category C

Raiders: Jai Bhagwan, Heider Ali Ekrami, Ankush Narwal, P Rane, Rupesh, Sachein, Kamlesh, Shivam

Defenders: S Thakur, Rahul, Harendra Kumar, Satyawan, Prince, Mohit, Kiran Magar

All-rounder: Gholamabbas K

Patna Pirates

Category A

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Reza Shadlu

Category B

Defenders: Sunil Narwal

Category C

Raiders: Anand Tomar, Vishwas S, Monu, Ranjeet Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rohit

Defenders: Shivam Chaudhari, Neeraj Kumar, Yuvraj, Manish, Akshay Bodake

All-Rounders: Sager, Abdul Insamam, Sajin C

Dabang Delhi KC

Category A

Raiders: Naveen Kumar

All-rounders: Vijay Malik

Category B

Raiders: Ashu Malik

Defenders: Vishal Lather

Category C

Raiders: Manjeet Sharma, Ashish Narwal, Suraj

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Amit Hooda, Monu, Sandeep Dhull, Vijay, Vinay Kumar, Dipak

All-rounders: Tejas Patil, Reza

Bengaluru Bulls

Category A

Raiders: Bharat Hooda

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil

Category B

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Neeraj

Defenders: Mahender Singh

All-rounders: Sachin Narwal

Category C

Raiders: Harmanjeet Singh, Lal MOhar Yadav, Nageshwar Tharu, More GB

Defenders: Rahul Khatik, N Hooda

UP Yoddhas

Category A

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Defenders: Sumeet Sanwan

Category B

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh

All-rounders: Gurdeep

Category C

Raiders: Rathan, James Kamweti, Nitin Tomar, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, Aman

Defenders: Babu, Shubham Kumar, Jaideep, A Mighani

All-rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Parwar

Tamil Thalaivas

Category A

Raiders: Narender Kandola

Defenders: Sagar Rathee

Category B

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat

Defenders: Sahil Gulia

Category C

Raiders: Himanshu Narwal, Jatin

Defenders: M Abhishek, Arpit Saroja, Ashish, Mohit, Ankit, H Yadav

All-rounders: Vishwanath, Abhimanyu, Thanushan

Puneri Paltan

Category A

Defenders: Fazel Atrachli

All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar

Category B

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Defenders: Sombir

All-rounders: Nabibakhsh

Category C

Raiders: Aditya Shinde, Pankaj Mohite

Defenders: Bala Jadhav, Rakesh Ram, Abinesh, Harsh Lad, Mahindra, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant

All-rounders: Govind Gurjar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Category A

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Ankush Rathee

Category B

Raiders: V Ajith Kumar

Defenders: Sahul Kumar

Category C

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Devank, Nitin

Defenders: Deepa, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Woosan, Abhishek KS, Ashish

All-rounders: Rahul Dhanawade