PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi coach gives massive update on Naveen Kumar's injury 

Dabang Delhi’s head coach, Rambir Singh Khokhar gave a crucial update on Naveen Kumar’s injury on Saturday.

While addressing the media after registering a 35-25 win over UP Yoddhas, the Delhi coach revealed that Naveen Kumar is fit and is expected to be back on the mat in the next two games.

“He is receiving treatment from the physio and is recovering quite well. Hopefully, you will get to see him play in the next match and next to next," Rambir Singh Kokhar asserted.

Despite Naveen Kumar not playing on Saturday, the team didn’t miss him one bit. In his absence, the other raiders showed their mettle and hunted in a pack.

Ashu Malik donned the role of the lead raider and kept Delhi on the front foot. He finished with a Super 10, accumulating as many as 11 points in the match. He garnered a five-point raid in the final minute of the match, which also ensured that UP Yoddhas went back without a single point to their name.

Apart from Malik, Manjeet (6) and Meetu Sharma (4) helped the team fetch raid points right throughout the match, which ensured Delhi didn’t fall behind in the game.

Naveen Kumar injured his knee against Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2023

Delhi’s captain and star raider, Naveen Kumar dislocated his left knee during one of the raids and was stretchered off the mat against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday. He was later taken to hospitals for scans.

Notably, the star raider was playing the match carrying a wrist injury and there were apprehensions over his availability. However, he played the game and Delhi had secured a big lead in the first half.

However, Jaipur made a comeback following his injury, and the match ended in a tie.

Naveen Kumar has played an integral role in Dabang Delhi’s success in PKL. In just 91 matches, he has managed to break the 1000 raid-point mark.

Dabang Delhi are currently sitting at number six with four wins in eight matches. They are scheduled to play their next game Gujarat Giants on January 2 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.