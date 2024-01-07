PKL 2023: How many matches in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 is underway and the fans are loving every bit of the action. This is the 10th season of the PKL and the fans will see a total of 132 matches being played in the league stage across 12 cities.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the top six teams will then make their way into the playoffs.

The top two teams will directly qualify for the two semi-finals, while the teams ranked between 3 and 6 will take on each other in two playoff matches. In all, five more matches will played after the league stage, which includes the final as well.

The PKL 2023 also got back to its original traveling caravan format, which makes its return for the first time after the 2019 season. Each team is scheduled to play every other team twice.

As far as the teams are concerned, the same 12 teams that participated last year are locking horns with each other in the PKL 2023 season.

The teams participating are; Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltans, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan dominates the points tally in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan have been nothing short of outstanding in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 8 wins in 9 matches, followed by Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers at second and third position on the table, respectively.

Gujarat Giants have 7 wins in 11 matches, while Jaipur Pink Panthers have 6 wins in 10 games. At number four is Dabang Delhi, who too have managed to accumulate 6 wins in 10 games.

U Mumba too have impressed a lot this season. They have played 9 matches and have managed 6 wins out of them and thus are sitting at number five on the points table. Haryana Steelers have 5 wins in 9 matches and, thus, are seventh on the table.

Led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Telugu Titans are rooted at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in 10 matches.