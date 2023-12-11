PKL 2023: Is Pawan Sehrawat Randhir Singh Sehrawat's son?

As the PKL 2023 takes center stage, clarifying a misconception is vital. Randhir Singh Sehrawat, the head coach of Bengaluru Bulls, is not the father of the PKL veteran Pawan Sehrawat. While he has trained Pawan Sehrawat in five Pro Kabaddi editions, his father is Rajbeer Singh, who is based in Delhi.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat is a luminary, particularly in the context of kabaddi. Since the inception of the PKL, he has assumed the role of coach for the Bengaluru Bulls. Beyond the Pro Kabaddi League, Randhir Singh's coaching extends to various national and local teams and academies.

Commencing his journey as a ticket collector with the Railways, he not only played for the Railways team but also coached the men's and women's teams to victory in the National Kabaddi Championships in 2010 and 2011.

A distinguished mentor, he operates private academies in Delhi and Haryana, nurturing budding talents into accomplished players. Renowned figures like Rakesh Kumar and V Tejaswini Bai attribute part of their success to the guidance of Randhir Singh.

Since 2014, Randhir Singh has been an integral part of the Bengaluru Bulls, witnessing the team's journey through the years. From reaching the finals in the second season to securing the trophy in 2018, the journey has been a fulfilling one as a coach.

PKL 2023: Pawan Sehrawat's journey through the years

Pawan Sehrawat playing for Bengaluru Bulls (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Pawan Sehrawat, a legendary raider who is called the "High-Flyer," found a mentor during his stint with the Bengaluru Bulls who significantly shaped his skills. Pawan's PKL journey, particularly with the Bengaluru Bulls, has been nothing short of remarkable.

Though Pawan could not earn many points for Bengaluru Bulls during the third and fourth editions of PKL, a breakthrough came during the sixth edition. He rose up in the list by scoring 282 points in total. In the subsequent year, he scored 360 total points and played with a raid strike rate of more than 75 percent.

2021 was another remarkable year for him and the Bengaluru Bulls, as he notched up 320 total points at the end of the edition. The emotional farewell in the PKL 2022 season marked a temporary separation as Pawan Sehrawat, the highest-paid player in the PKL, moved to the Tamil Thalaivas.

However, injuries marred his season, limiting his on-court appearances. As the PKL 2023 unfolds, he has embarked on a new chapter, joining the Telugu Titans for a record-breaking deal of ₹2.6 crores.