PKL 2023: Who is the owner of Haryana Steelers?

PKL team Haryana Steelers are owned by JSW Sports, part of the Jindal South West (JSW) Group. The Steelers are among the 12 teams plying their trade in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10.

Haryana Steelers are led by Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal this season. Coached by a household name in Indian Kabaddi, Manpreet Singh, the Steelers play their home games at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

The JSW Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate which is based out of Mumbai. Sajjan Jindal is the chairman of the group. The group runs a diverse set of businesses that include steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and paints, spread across India, the United States, South America, and Africa.

JSW Sports is an unlisted company under the JSW Group. Through JSW Sports, they also own several other franchises across various leagues. These are the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (in partnership with GMR Group) which includes the women's team in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as well, the SA20 cricket team Pretoria Capitals, the ILT20 cricket team Dubai Capitals, and the Indian Super League (ISL) football club Bengaluru FC.

JSW Sports has worked extensively on providing Indian athletes with international standards of infrastructure, coaching, and sports science. The company manages several high-profile and successful Indian athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Sakshi Malik to name a few.

They are determined to make immense contributions to the sporting ecosystem of India by providing athletes across disciplines with opportunities and necessary support. JSW Sports is successful at doing the same through its sports management program and the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Haryana Steelers in PKL

The Haryana Steelers made their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) debut in season 5 (2017). Being a new franchise, they had a dream start, making the playoffs in their very first season.

The Steelers finished third in Group A with 13 wins from 22 games in the league stage. However, they ended up crashing to a humiliating defeat in the second eliminator against the Patna Pirates.

They failed to make the knockouts the following season. The Steelers made a strong comeback, making the playoffs in season 7. However, they faced defeat once again in the eliminator against U Mumba.

Haryana Steelers did not qualify for the playoffs in seasons 8 and 9. They have had a decent start to their PKL 10 campaign, winning six out of their 10 games so far (as of January 8, 2024).