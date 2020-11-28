PKL 8: Pro Kabaddi announces postponement of Season 8 to next year

Pro Kabaddi announced today on their social media account that the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been postponed to next year. The organizers have taken the decision based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will take place once it is safe to resume sporting activities in India.

PKL 8 was initially scheduled to be played in its regular phase of July-October this year, with the auction planned in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown led to the postponement with no announcement regarding the starting dates of Season 8.

We'll be back next year once it's safe to resume: PKL

With no clarity thus far, the Pro Kabaddi League released a statement that said that they regret the postponement of PKL 8 but had to take the step keeping in mind the safety of players as kabaddi is an indoor contact game.

"Under the current circumstances and keeping in mind the official guidelines and health and safety of the players in the context of an indoor contact sport, we regret the postponement of Season 8 of PKL," the statement said.

The release further mentioned that PKL 8 will take place next year once the coronavirus situation gets better in the country.

"We will be back next year once it's safe to resume."

Earlier, a report had emerged that the Sri Lankan Kabaddi Federation (SLKF) had expressed their desire to host PKL 8 in October this year. However, Mashal Sports dismissed the rumors of PKL getting shifted to Sri Lanka and confirmed that the league would take place in India only after reviewing the health and safety of the personnel involved.

the Pro Kabaddi League has taken the sport of kabaddi to great heights, unearthing some top talents within the country. PKL has been the second-biggest franchise-based competition in India after the Indian Premier League (IPL), gaining immense popularity among the fans over the seven seasons.

Bengal Warriors are the current title holders of the PKL, who defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. to claim their maiden trophy.