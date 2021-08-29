PKL Auction 2021: Full list of Players Sold on Day 1

After a long, long wait, PKL Auction 2021 got underway earlier today in Mumbai. The first day of the auction featured the New Young Players. While many youngsters have performed in the Pro Kabaddi League over the last few years, the franchises did not show much interest in the NYP category this year.

Only four players were picked up by the 12 franchises. Puneri Paltan picked the highest number of players (2), while the Telugu Titans and the UP Yoddha signed a player. The amount at which the New Young Players were signed is undisclosed as of now.

Also, there is no official update on the Auction Purse Value remaining of all 12 franchises. It seems like all teams are waiting for the auction of the 'A' category players.

Fans should remember that big names like Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar, Ravinder Pahal, Baldev Singh, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia and many other stars are part of the remaining categories.

On that note, let's have a look at the four players who got picked on Day 1 of PKL Auction 2021.

List of Players Drafted on PKL Auction 2021, Day 1

1. Mohit Goyat - Puneri Paltan

2. Telugu Titans - Prince

3. Govind Gurjar - Puneri Paltan

4. Nitin Panwar - UP Yoddha

When and where to watch PKL Auction 2021 LIVE?

PKL Auction 2021 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV tomorrow from 6:30 PM IST onwards.

The 'A' category players will go under the hammer in that session. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream PKL Auction 2021.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee