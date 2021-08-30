PKL Auction 2021: Full squads of all 12 teams after Day 2

It was a red-letter day on Day 2 of the PKL Auction 2021. 'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal and 'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai joined the elite Crorepati club and made history.

Pardeep Narwal became the costliest player in the history of PKL auctions after the U.P. Yoddha shelled out a whopping ₹1.65 crores to sign the dubki king for the eighth edition.

Moreover, the Telugu Titans snapped their talismanic raider, Siddharth Desai, back by exercising the Final Bid Match (FBM) card at an amount of ₹1.30 crores.

The second day of PKL Auction 2021 included many surprising moments as seasoned players like Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan), and Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans) didn't receive much attention from the franchises.

The day started with an auction for the overseas players, where young Iranian talent Mohammadreza Shadlou Chianeh got picked by the Patna Pirates for ₹31 lakhs. All 12 teams spent a decent chunk of money to complete the requirement of having at least two foreign players in their squads.

Some standout names like Rohit Gulia, Ravinder Pahal, PO Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Manjeet Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, and Sachin Tanwar also earned handsome contracts at PKL Auction 2021.

Here is the total money spent and the full squad for all 12 teams after Day 2 of the PKL Auction 2021.

Full squad and total money spent by all 12 teams after Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021:

Bengal Warriors

Total spent: ₹2.59 crores

Players for PKL 8: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat & Abozar Mighani

Bengaluru Bulls

Total spent: ₹3.18 crores

Players for PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit Sehrawat, Ziaur Rahman, Dong Geon Lee, Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Mahender Singh (FBM) & Chandran Ranjit

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Total spent: ₹2.52 crores

Players for PKL 8: Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit, Mohammad Malak, Emad Sedaghatnia & Sandeep Narwal

Gujarat Giants

Total spent: ₹2.86 crores

Players for PKL 8: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit, Soleiman Pahlevani, Hadi Oshtorak & Ravinder Pahal

Haryana Steelers

Total spent: ₹2.51 crores

Players for PKL 8: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Vikas Chhillar, Chand Singh, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Rohit Gulia & Vikas Jaglan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Total spent: ₹2.34 crores

Players for PKL 8: Amit Hooda, Vishal Lather, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarasan A, Deepak Niwas Hooda (FBM) & Sandeep Dhull (FBM)

Patna Pirates

Total spent: ₹2.77 crores

Players for PKL 8: Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Sahil Mann, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Mohit, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar Rai & Sachin Tanwar

Puneri Paltan

Total spent: ₹2.66 crores

Players for PKL 8: Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyat, Victor Obiero, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh & Rahul Chaudhari

Tamil Thalaivas

Total spent: ₹2.82 crores

Players for PKL 8: Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Anwar Saheed Baba, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, PO Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan & Manjeet Dahiya

Telugu Titans

Total spent: ₹3.11 crores

Players for PKL 8: Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul, Prince, Abe Tetsuro, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Siddharth Desai (FBM) & Rohit Kumar

U Mumba

Total spent: ₹2.60 crores

Players for PKL 8: Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapare, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Navneet & Mohsen Maghsoudlujafari

UP Yoddha

Total spent: ₹3.52 crores

Players for PKL 8: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Surinder Gill, Nitin Panwar, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Md. Masud Karim, Pardeep Narwal & Shrikant Jadhav (FBM)

Edited by Rohit Mishra