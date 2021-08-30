PKL Auction 2021: List of foreign players sold with their cost on Day 2

The much-anticipated PKL Auction 2021 is underway in Mumbai. The second day of the event kicked off, with around 22 players getting picked out of over 40 overseas players.

As many overseas players have stamped their authority in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), franchises have spent a decent chunk of money on foreign stars to add value to the team and bring different styles of gameplay. It was exciting to see the PKL teams showing interest in international stars from Iran, South Korea, Bangladesh, Japan, and Kenya.

Young Irani talent Mohammadreza Shadlou Chianeh sparked a bidding war among the teams. Three-time champion Patna Pirates signed him for ₹31 lakhs as the most expensive overseas buy at PKL Auction 2021.

Abozar Mighani became the second-most expensive player from the overseas list after the Bengal Warriors signed him for ₹30.50 lakhs.

Patna Pirates' management used their Final Bid Match (FBM) Card on Jang Kun Lee. They ended up paying him ₹20.5 lakhs, which made him the third costliest player.

Let's look at all the foreign players who got picked in the PKL Auction 2021.

List of foreign players sold with their price on Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021

Most successful defender for @GujaratGiants, Season 5

Asian Games 2018 🥇winner for Iran

Now a Warrior ⚔️ @BengalWarriors



(Abozar, hope you have a sweet tooth too 😉) pic.twitter.com/0JqKC7Rb8G — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

Abozar Mighani - Bengal Warriors (₹30.50 lakhs)

Jang Kun Lee (FBM) - Patna Pirates (₹20.5 lakhs)

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - U Mumba (₹12.80 lakhs)

Victor Obiero - Puneri Paltan (₹10 lakhs)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader - Haryana Steelers (₹12.10 lakhs)

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh - Patna Pirates (₹31 lakhs)

It's destination Patna for Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh!



The all rounder from Iran will now represent the @PatnaPirates brigade after a bidding war in the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction. — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

Mohammad Malak - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Abe Tetsuro - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs)

Soleiman Pahlevani - Gujarat Giants (₹11.50 lakhs)

Ziaur Rahman - Bengaluru Bulls (₹12.20 lakhs)

Dong Geon Lee - Bengaluru Bulls (₹12.50 lakhs)

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - Bengaluru Bulls (₹13 lakhs)

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou - Haryana Steelers (₹13.2 lakhs)

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali - U.P. Yoddha (₹12 lakhs)

Mohammad Amin Nosrati - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹11 lakhs)

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹10 lakhs)

Emad Sedaghatnia - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹10.20 lakhs)

Anwar Saheed Baba - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Hyunsu Park - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs)

Hadi Oshtorak - Gujarat Giants (₹20 lakhs)

Mohhammad Tuhin Tarafder - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Md. Masud Karim - U.P. Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Floats like a butterfly, raids like a bee. @PatnaPirates retain Jang Kun Lee! 🔥



Wise use of their FBM card, 'coz @JKNlee has the most points in the league by an overseas player 👑#vivoPKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/VUBxd1Nt33 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

Where to watch the auction for Category A players?

The auction of Category 'A' players will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 PM IST. Live updates of the PKL Auction will be available on Sportskeeda Kabaddi. The auction will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

