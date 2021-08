PKL Auction 2021: List of players sold on Day 3 with their cost

The third and final day of PKL Auction 2021 was exciting to watch, with the remaining players from Category B, C, and D going under the hammer.

Former U Mumba player Arjun Deshwal became the costliest player of the third day at PKL Auction 2021 with the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Abhishek Bachchan-based franchise splurged ₹96 lakh to sign him for the eighth edition of the PKL.

Puneri Paltan exercised their Final Bid Match (FBM) card and showed faith in their star raider Nitin Tomar for yet another season when the team snapped him for ₹61 lakhs.

Moreover, the best debutant of PKL 2, Sandeep Kandola, will make his return back to the Telugu Titans after missing out since 2015. The Hyderabad-based franchise splurged ₹59.50 lakhs to sign the left corner defender for the eighth PKL edition.

A day earlier, Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in the history of the PKL when the U.P. Yoddha shelled out a whopping ₹1.65 crores to sign the 'Record-breaker.'

The Telugu Titans got their talismanic raider Siddharth Desai back into their squad for PKL 8 with the use of the FBM card at ₹1.30 crores.

Here is the complete list of players who were sold on the third and final day of PKL Auction 2021.

Full list of players signed by teams on Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021:

PKL Auction 2021: Players sold from Category B

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹20 lakhs)

Joginder Narwal - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹20 lakhs)

Sunil - Patna Pirates (₹31.50 lakhs)

Jeeva Kumar - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹44 lakhs)

Ravi Kumar (FBM) - Haryana Steelers (₹27.50 lakhs)

Surender Nada - Haryana Steelers (₹20 lakhs)

Nitin Tomar (FBM) - Puneri Paltan (₹61 lakhs)

More GB - Bengaluru Bulls (₹25 lakhs)

Deepak Narwal - Bengaluru Bulls (₹26.50 lakhs)

V Ajith Kumar - U Mumba (₹25 lakhs)

Sukesh Hegde (FBM) - Bengal Warriors (₹30 lakhs)

Naveen Bazzad - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹22 lakhs)

Sonu Jaglan (FBM) - Gujarat Giants (₹20 lakhs)

Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹96 lakhs)

Sumit Singh - Bengal Warriors (₹20 lakhs)

Ajay Thakur - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹46 lakhs)

Manjeet Chhillar - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹20 lakhs)

Rishank Devadiga - Bengal Warriors (₹20 lakhs)

Monu Goyat - Patna Pirates (₹20 lakhs)

Athul MS - Tamil Thalaivas (₹30 lakhs)

Girish Maruti Ernak - Gujarat Giants (₹20 lakhs)

PKL Auction 2021: Players sold from Category C

Manoj Gowda K. - Bengal Warriors (₹10 lakhs)

Sajin Chandrasekar - Patna Pirates (₹10 lakhs)

Rajesh Narwal - Haryana Steelers (₹10 lakhs)

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary - Haryana Steelers (₹55 lakhs)

Sourabh Tanaji Patil - Tamil Thalaivas (₹15 lakhs)

Ajay Ghanghas - Haryana Steelers (₹10 lakhs)

Gurdeep - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

E Subash - Puneri Paltan (₹10 lakhs)

Pankaj - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Sombir Gulia - Puneri Paltan (₹34.50 lakhs)

Vijin Thangadurai - Bengal Warriors (₹10 lakhs)

Amit Kharb - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹20 lakhs)

Rinku - U Mumba (₹32 lakhs)

Parveen - Bengal Warriors (₹10 lakhs)

Sourav Gulia - Patna Pirates (₹10 lakhs)

Rohit Banne - Bengal Warriors (₹10 lakhs)

Sandeep Kandola - Telugu Titans (₹59.50 lakhs)

Gaurav Kumar - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Rajesh Gurjar - Haryana Steelers (₹10 lakhs)

Sunil Siddhgavali - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Sandeep - Patna Pirates (₹10 lakhs)

Mayur Jagannath Kadam - Bengaluru Bulls (₹15 lakhs)

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi - Telugu Titans (₹19.80 lakhs)

Darshan J. - Bengal Warriors (₹10 lakhs)

Adarsh T - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs)

Ankit - Bengaluru Bulls (₹10 lakhs)

Shubham Shinde - Patna Pirates (₹10 lakhs)

Sachin Vittala - Bengal Warriors (₹17.50 lakhs)

Karamvir - Puneri Paltan (₹10 lakhs)

Ajeet - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput - Gujarat Giants (₹15 lakhs)

Akash Pikalmunde - Bengal Warriors (₹17 lakhs)

Rathan K - Gujarat Giants (₹25 lakhs)

Sahil - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Ashok - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹10 lakhs)

Bhavani Rajput - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Maninder Singh - Gujarat Giants (₹10 lakhs)

Guman Singh - Patna Pirates (₹18.50 lakhs)

Harshit Yadav - Gujarat Giants (₹10 lakhs)

Jashandeep Singh - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Rahul Rana - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Vishwas S - Puneri Paltan (₹10 lakhs)

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar - Tamil Thalaivas (₹19.50 lakhs)

Gulveer Singh - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Ankit - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

C. Arun - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs)

Sahil - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Amit Nagar - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹10 lakhs)

Vikas - Bengaluru Bulls (₹10 lakhs)

Shaul Kumar - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹10 lakhs)

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - U Mumba (₹10 lakhs)

Pardeep Kumar - Gujarat Giants (₹10 lakhs)

Sagar B. Krishna - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

Aashish Nagar - UP Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Sushant Sail - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹10 lakhs)

Ajay Kumar - Gujarat Giants (₹10 lakhs)

Santhapanaselvam - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs)

PKL Auction 2021: Players sold from Category D

Rohit - Bengal Warriors (₹6 lakhs)

Abinesh Nadarajan - Puneri Paltan (₹6 lakhs)

Vikas - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹6 lakhs)

Galla Raju Reddy - Telugu Titans (₹6 lakhs)

Amit Chauhan - Telugu Titans (₹6 lakhs)

Sourav Kumar - Puneri Paltan (₹6 lakhs)

Edited by Diptanil Roy