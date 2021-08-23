PKL Auction 2021 Live Streaming: Where to watch PKL auction, start time and channel details

PKL Auction 2021 will happen from August 29 to 31 as hundreds of Kabaddi players will go under the hammer. The 12 Pro Kabaddi League franchises have released some big names ahead of the PKL Auction 2021.

Some of the biggest names that have not been retained include the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Meraj Sheykh, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar, Monu Goyat, Sandeep Narwal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravinder Pahal.

Most of these Kabaddi stars will feature in the 'A' category of players for PKL Auction 2021. There will be many other categories as well.

The full list of players to be auctioned has not been released, but organizers should make the announcement soon.

Kabaddi fans will not be able to witness the entire auction on their TV screens. The official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League, Star Sports, has decided to air the auction of 'A' category players on August 30.

Star Sports will telecast PKL Auction 2021 on August 30

Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur and Rohit Kumar should be among the costliest picks at PKL Auction 2021

As mentioned ahead, the auction will only be telecast on August 30. Star Sports Network will telecast PKL Auction 2021, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

PKL Auction 2021 Telecast Channel: Star Sports

PKL Auction 2021 Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

PKL Auction 2021 date and start time

"Catch the #VivoPKLPlayerAuction of Category A players LIVE on our network on Aug 30 at 6:30 PM onwards."

