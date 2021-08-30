PKL Auction 2021: Remaining purse value of all teams after Day 2

The second day of PKL Auction 2021 saw many franchises splurging big amounts on the star players of the Kabaddi world. Former Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal joined the UP Yoddha after the franchise submitted a bid worth ₹1.65 crore for his services.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates decided to bid ₹84 lakh for Sachin Tanwar and ₹55 lakh for Prashanth Kumar Rai.

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal will be representing Dabang Delhi KC in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season, while former Dabang Delhi KC defender Ravinder Pahal has joined the Gujarat Giants.

The teams exercised their 'Final Bid Match' cards as well. The Bengaluru Bulls bought their experienced defender Mahender Singh back, while Siddharth Desai returned to the Telugu Titans.

Interestingly, the Patna Pirates used their FBM card for Korean raider Jang Kun Lee.

Unfortunately, experienced Indian all-rounders Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh remained unsold at PKL Auction 2021. Speaking of the auction, there is one more day left, and on the final day, players from category 'B', 'C' and 'D' as well as the unallocated players will be up for grabs.

Before the final day of PKL Auction 2021 gets underway, here's a look at the remaining purse value of all 12 teams.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the most money left at PKL Auction 2021; UP Yoddha only franchise with less than ₹1 crore in purse value

1. Jaipur Pink Panthers - 2.06 Cr

2. Haryana Steelers - 1.89 Cr

3. Dabang Delhi KC - 1.88 Cr

4. Bengal Warriors - 1.81 Cr

5. U Mumba - 1.80 Cr

6. Puneri Paltan - 1.74 Cr

7. Patna Pirates - 1.63 Cr

8. Tamil Thalaivas - 1.58 Cr

9. Gujarat Giants - 1.54 Cr

10. Telugu Titans - 1.29 Cr

11. Bengaluru Bulls - 1.22 Cr

12. UP Yoddha - 0.87 Cr

