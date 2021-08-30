PKL Auction 2021: Siddharth Desai goes back to the Telugu Titans at ₹1.30 crores

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai has been bought by the Telugu Titans as the Hyderabad-based franchise exercised their Final Bid Match card of ₹1.30 crores to sign the talismanic raider back for the eighth edition of PKL.

Desai was targeted by the U.P. Yoddha and U Mumba right from the outset. However, the Bengaluru Bulls and the Patna Pirates joined the bidding war as they targeted Desai as well.

However, the Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers were the new bidders right as Siddharth Desai's price touched the ₹1 crore mark. When auctioneer Mallika Sagar struck the hammer for the Maharashtra-born raider at ₹1.30 crores for the U.P. Yoddha, the Telugu Titans pulled out their FBM card and got the big man for the eighth edition of PKL.

Desai will once again play with the likes of Rakesh Gowda, Surinder Singh and Rajnish for the Telugu Titans.

Siddharth Desai will once again raid for Telugu Titans in PKL 8

Siddharth Desai made an impressive debut for the U Mumba in PKL 6. He announced his arrival in style, scoring 15 raid points in his debut match. The 29-year-old raider then became the fastest player to score 50, 100, and 200 raid points in history.

His impressive performances resulted in him bagging the 'Best Debutant of Season 6' award.

Siddharth Desai was the most expensive player in the PKL 7 auction when the Telugu Titans paid ₹1.45 crores for him back in 2019. He justified his price tag with 217 raid points and 10 Super-10s and finished as the fourth-best raider in the seventh edition of the tournament.

The Telugu Titans have got their talismanic raider back for the eighth season. The Hyderabad-based franchise has shown faith in Siddharth Desai and will be hoping to make it into the playoffs this time around.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar