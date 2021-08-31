PKL Auction 2021: Total money spent by all teams at the auction

The auction for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) successfully concluded in Mumbai on Tuesday. All the teams spent 48.21 crores by the end of the third day of PKL Auction 2021 to assemble their respective squads for PKL 8, which is set to take place in December.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal broke another record in the auction, becoming the highest-paid PKL player in the history of the auctions. UP Yoddha splurged a whopping amount of ₹1.65 crores to sign Pardeep in their squad for PKL 8, spending almost 37.5% of their available purse.

The Telugu Titans and the Jaipur Pink Panthers were the busiest bidders among all the teams. They spent the most at PKL Auction 2021 with ₹4.22 crores each and have assembled a squad of 18 players for PKL Season 8. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors (₹4.20 crores) and UP Yoddha (₹4.12 crores) also stood out in the auction and signed 16 and 15 players, respectively.

U Mumba was the most silent franchise, spending only ₹3.77 crores to allocate 14 players in their squad for PKL 8.

This year's auction saw two players enter the crorepati club - Pardeep Narwal (₹1.65 crores) and Siddharth Desai (₹1.30 crores). Arjun Deshwal (₹96 lakhs), Manjeet Dahiya (₹92 lakhs), and Sachin Tanwar (₹84 lakhs) also found themselves getting handsome paychecks for PKL 8.

We take a look at the total money spent by all 12 teams in the PKL Auction 2021.

Bengal Warriors (16 players)

Money spent: ₹4.20 crores

Remaining purse: ₹20.28 lakhs

Bengaluru Bulls (15 players)

Money spent: ₹4.05 crores

Remaining purse: ₹35.23 lakhs

Dabang Delhi K.C (15 players)

Money spent: ₹3.98 crores

Remaining purse: ₹41.71 lakhs

Gujarat Giants (16 players)

Money spent: ₹4.06 crores

Remaining purse: ₹33.61 lakhs

Haryana Steelers (14 players)

Money spent: ₹3.83 crores

Remaining purse: ₹56.63 lakhs

Jaipur Pink Panthers (18 players)

Money spent: ₹4.22 crores

Remaining purse: ₹18.06 lakhs

Patna Pirates (16 players)

Money spent: ₹3.87 crores

Remaining purse: ₹53.29 lakhs

Puneri Paltan (18 players)

Money spent: ₹4.03 crores

Remaining purse: ₹36.71 lakhs

Tamil Thalaivas (15 players)

Money spent: ₹3.86 crores

Remaining purse: ₹53.54 lakhs

Telugu Titans (18 players)

Money spent: ₹4.22 crores

Remaining purse: ₹17.73 lakhs

U Mumba (14 players)

Money spent: ₹3.77 crores

Remaining purse: ₹63.30 lakhs

UP Yoddha (15 players)

Money spent: ₹4.12 crores

Remaining purse: ₹27.53 lakhs

Edited by Ritwik Kumar