PKL Auction 2023: Full list of squads after Day 1

The first day of PKL Auction 2023 is in the history books. It was an eventful evening in Mumbai, where Mohammadreza Shadlou and Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the two most expensive picks.

Shadlou first broke Pawan's season nine record of the most expensive signing in PKL history as Puneri Paltan signed him for ₹2.35 crore. Later, Pawan shattered the Iranian's record, with Telugu Titans splurging ₹2.605 crore to acquire his services.

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants re-signed their former stars Rohit Gulia and Fazel Atrachali. They also roped in Iranian star Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Season two champions U Mumba signed Mahender Singh, Guman Singh and Girish Ernak at the auction.

Complete squads of all Pro Kabaddi League teams after PKL Auction 2023 Day 1

Here's a look at the updated squads of all 12 franchises after the first day of PKL Auction 2023:

(Players picked in the auction are in Bold).

Bengal Warriors: Vaibhav Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav and Parshant Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Yash Hooda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal and Suraj Panwar.

Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Rohan Singh and Parteek Dahiya.

Haryana Steelers: K. Prapanjan, Chandran Ranjit, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh and Sunny.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish and Devank.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Manjeet Dahiya, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik and Anuj Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Mohammadreza Shadlu and Aditya Shinde.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu and Jatin.

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Pawan Sehrawat and Vinay.

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heiderali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh and Sachin.

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar and Mahipal.

The second day of the PKL Auction 2023 will begin tomorrow at 10:00 am IST. Category C and D players will be up for grabs tomorrow.