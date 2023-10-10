PKL Auction 2023: Telugu Titans secure services of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat with record-breaking bid of ₹2.605 crores

In an evening filled with unprecedented twists and turns at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Auction, history was rewritten as Indian raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat shattered records with a staggering bid of ₹2.61 crores, who was sold to Telugu Titans.

Fondly known as the 'High-flyer' in the PKL, Pawan Kumar had previously made headlines when he was roped in by Tamil Thalaivas ahead of Season 9 for ₹2.26 crores, setting a new record. However, his value soared even higher during this auction, as the Telugu Titans secured his services for a jaw-dropping sum.

Earlier in the evening, the kabaddi world witnessed another record-breaking moment when Mohammadreza Shadlou was bought by Puneri Paltan for ₹2.35 crores, surpassing Sehrawat's previous year's record and marking a significant milestone in his career. However, the night undeniably belonged to Sehrawat, who once again stole the spotlight with his extraordinary bid.

The bidding war was intense, with Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans quickly driving the bid past the 2 crore mark. Initially, Bengaluru showed interest but eventually stepped back. Haryana Steelers entered the fray, only to be outbid by the Telugu Titans, who sealed the deal for Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Can Pawan Kumar Sehrawat lead Telugu Titans to their first-ever PKL Trophy Victory?

In season 8 of the PKL, Pawan displayed remarkable skills as a raider, accumulating an impressive 314 raid points and securing 18 super-10s. His consistent performance has been evident since 2018, always scoring above 250 raid points in each edition of the PKL.

In a thrilling final match at the Asian Games 2023, India, under Pawan's captaincy, secured a narrow 33-29 victory against Iran, clinching the gold medal in men’s kabaddi. Pawan's leadership and consistent performance were pivotal in India's triumph. Additionally, at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, he emerged as the top raider, scoring 44 points.

This remarkable feat not only reaffirms Pawan Sehrawat's status as one of the league's most coveted players but also underscores the ever-growing intensity of the PKL auctions. Pawan Sehrawat's journey in the PKL boasts an impressive record of 1037 points in 105 matches, a testament to his dominance.

As the anticipation for Season 10 builds, fans can only wait in eager anticipation to see Sehrawat's high-flying skills in action once again, this time donning the colors of the Telugu Titans.