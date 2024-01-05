Jaipur Pink Panthers finished atop the PKL Season 1 points table with 54 points from 14 games. They became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with 10 wins, three losses, and a tie.

U Mumba finished second in the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with 51 points from 14 games. The Mumbai-based club finished the league stage with eight wins, three losses, and as many ties.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates finished third and fourth, respectively. The Bulls finished their campaign with 47 points, having won eight matches, lost five, and tied one.

The Pirates, on the other hand, bagged 45 points from 14 games and were the fourth team to qualify for the PKL Season 1 playoffs. They registered seven wins, five losses, and a couple of ties in the first season of the competition.

How did the bottom half of the PKL Season 1 points table look like?

The bottom four teams failed to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Telugu Titans finished fifth in the standings with 42 points from 14 games, having won six matches, lost five, and tied three. They fought hard but failed to make it to the playoffs as they fell short by a few points.

Dabang Delhi K.C. were placed sixth in the position with 32 points from 14 games. The Delhi-based club registered five wins, eight losses, and a tie in the first edition of the competition.

Bengal Warriors (24 points), and Puneri Paltan (17 points) were the last two teams in the PKL Season 1 points table. They finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The Warriors registered four wins, nine losses, and a tie from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the Pune-based club won a couple of matches and lost 12 in PKL 2014.