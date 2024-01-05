PKL Season 2 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL 2015?

U Mumba finished atop the PKL Season 2 points table with 60 points from 14 matches. They registered 12 wins and a couple of losses and finished their league-stage campaign with a score difference of 40.

Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, and Patna Pirates were the three other teams that made it to the playoffs in PKL Season 2.

The Titans finished second with 50 points from 14 matches, including eight wins, three losses, and as many ties. The South Indian side had a score difference of 85 in the second edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls finished third with 48 points, while Patna Pirates finished fourth with 41 points. The Bulls registered nine wins and five losses from 14 games. The Bangalore-based club had a score difference of 55.

Meanwhile, the Pirates registered seven wins, six losses, and a tie in the competition. They finished their campaign with a negative score difference of -18.

PKL Season 1 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers failed to qualify for the playoffs in the second season. They finished fifth in the standings with 38 points and a score difference of 43.

The Pink Panthers had six wins, seven losses, and a tie from 14 games in the second edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors (27 points) and Dabang Delhi KC (27 points) were placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Both teams had four wins, nine losses, and a tie each.

However, it was the score difference that separated the two sides in the points table. The Warriors had a negative score difference of -63, while the Delhi-based club had a negative score difference of -68.

PKL Season 2 Points Table: Which team finished at the bottom of the PKL 2015 standings?

Puneri Paltan finished at the bottom of the PKL Season 2 points table with 21 points from 14 matches. They lost 11 matches in the second edition of the tournament and tied one. The Pune-based club won their remaining two league stage matches.

Additionally, the Pune-based franchise finished their league stage run with a negative score difference of -74.