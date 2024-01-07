PKL Season 6 winner: Which team won Pro Kabaddi Season 6?

Bengaluru Bulls were crowned the champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6. With their triumph over Gujarat Giants in the final, they won the Pro Kabaddi trophy for the first time, doing so under the captaincy of Rohit Kumar.

The Bulls made an exceptional comeback in the final. At the half-time mark, they were trailing the Giants 16-9. However, they turned the tide in the second half and eventually emerged triumphant..

The score at the last whistle read 38-33 in favour of the Bengaluru Bulls. It was a Pawan Sehrawat show on the night. The 'Hi-Flyer' single-handedly took the Bulls to victory, putting in a massive 22-point performance.

He also finished as the best raider of the season with 271 raid points and was also declared the 'Most Valuable Player' of PKL season 6.

Placed in Group B, the Bulls finished as table toppers with 13 wins, seven defeats, and two tied results from 22 games, gathering 78 points. Interestingly, the Bulls beat the Gujarat Giants in the semifinal as well.

It was a dominating display, as they went to emerge victorious by 12 points. Captain Rohit Kumar played a crucial role, scoring 11 points. Pawan was exceptional as well, registering 13 points.

The victory in the final was well deserved for Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat as well. He holds the record for being the coach of only one PKL team right from the inaugural edition.

Rohit was also in the top-10 raiders list for the season, finishing tenth with 162 points. Mahender Singh was the best defender for the Bulls and sixth-highest overall, finishing with 63 tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls performance record in PKL

The Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most consistent teams in PKL history, right from the first edition. They finished third in the points table in season 1 but lost in the semifinal to U Mumba.

In season 2, the Bulls made their first PKL final but lost to U Mumba. For the next three seasons, the Bulls failed to make the playoffs. However, they scripted a solid comeback in season 6, as they won their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy.

They lost in the semifinal to Dabang Delhi in seasons 7 and 8. Last season, the Bulls faced another semifinal heartbreak, losing to the Jaipur Pink Panthers.