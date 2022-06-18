PKL 9: Pro Kabaddi League-winning coach BC Ramesh returns to Puneri Paltan, replaces Anup Kumar as head coach

BC Ramesh has returned to Puneri Paltan and will take over as the head coach of the franchise from the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Ramesh was the head coach of the Bengal Warriors for the last two seasons and guided them to their maiden PKL trophy in 2019.

Anup Kumar was the head of the Puneri Paltan coaching staff the last two seasons. The Pune-based franchise finished 10th in Season 7, but they made it to the playoffs in Season 8. Unfortunately, they could not end their championship drought in the league.

BC Ramesh was the head coach of Puneri Paltan in Season 5 when the team finished second in the Group A points table with 15 wins in 22 matches. He owns the record for the most wins in a single season as the Puneri Paltan head coach.

In Season 6, he worked as the assistant coach of the Bengaluru Bulls, who went on to lift the trophy that year. Bengal retained him for Season 8 after their success in Season 7, but the team failed to finish in the top six.

BC Ramesh says he wants Puneri Paltan to repeat their splendid show from Season 5

In a chat with Sportskeeda after being named the head coach of Puneri Paltan, BC Ramesh expressed his excitement to work with the young players of the team.

"I am very excited to work with the youngsters. It's a team I have been associated with in the past and am very eager to get back and repeat what we did in Season 5," said Ramesh.

Sharing his views on the PKL Auction, which will take place later this year, Ramesh said that they will have to pick the players based on their old form because there have not been too many camps of late due to the pandemic.

"Because of COVID, the camps have not been so regular. This time, the auction will be a little different," said the new Puneri Paltan coach.

It will be interesting to see how Puneri Paltan perform under Ramesh's guidance in Season 9.

