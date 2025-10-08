"Playing like never before and ever after" - Fans react as Telugu Titans secure huge win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans created history by winning five back-to-back matches for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history. They secured a huge 46-29 victory over the Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 8.
Bharat Hooda led the charge with a stellar all-round performance. He bagged 16 raid points and four tackle points. Once again, skipper Vijay Malik played a key role with seven raid points and a tackle point. Telugu Titans' defense put together a solid team effort as well.
Ankit picked up three tackle points while Shubham Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Avi Duhan scored two tackle points each. Fans hailed Bharat Hooda and the Titans for their incredible performance.
"#TeluguTitans Playing like never before and ever after 🔥💥TT Got the Best after 11 years 🔥🔥 Bigilu... Cup mukhyamu (Cup is important) @Telugu_Titans🥵," a fan tweeted on X.
"From wondering will #telugutitans win atleast 2 matches in a season.... TO
hoping for it to finish in top 2 in #PKL The team has come a long way 🥹🥹😭😭🤧Hope it's a homecoming for @Telugu_Titans🏆☘️🍀 #PKL12 CUP MUKHYAM BIGILUU....🏆🥇💛💛," another fan wrote.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -
The Telugu Titans are having a dream run this season. Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik have been their star performers. Bharat has 120 raid points while Vijay has 108 raid points so far.
Telugu Titans will aim to continue magnificent run in Pro Kabaddi 2025
The Telugu Titans have 16 points from 13 games with a score difference of 49. They are third on the table and are strengthening their position in the upper half of the standings. The Titans remained unbeaten in the Chennai leg.
They will now have a week-long break before they resume their campaign during the Delhi leg. The Titans will face Bengal Warriorz in their first game of the Delhi leg on Wednesday, October 15. It will be a much-needed break for them, having performed exceptionally well here.
They will look to gain enough rest and come back fresher on the mat. Against the Warriorz, the Titans would aim to begin from where they left off in Chennai. It will be crucial for them to continue their magnificent run as they aim for their maiden Pro Kabaddi title.