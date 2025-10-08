"Playing like never before and ever after" - Fans react as Telugu Titans secure huge win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans created history by winning five back-to-back matches for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history. They secured a huge 46-29 victory over the Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 8.

Bharat Hooda led the charge with a stellar all-round performance. He bagged 16 raid points and four tackle points. Once again, skipper Vijay Malik played a key role with seven raid points and a tackle point. Telugu Titans' defense put together a solid team effort as well.

Ankit picked up three tackle points while Shubham Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Avi Duhan scored two tackle points each. Fans hailed Bharat Hooda and the Titans for their incredible performance.

"#TeluguTitans Playing like never before and ever after 🔥💥TT Got the Best after 11 years 🔥🔥 Bigilu... Cup mukhyamu (Cup is important) @Telugu_Titans🥵," a fan tweeted on X.

Prasad Reddy ™ 🗡️ @PrasadReddyAA #TeluguTitans Playing like never before and ever after 🔥💥 ​ TT Got the Best after 11 years 🔥🔥 ​ Bigilu... Cup mukhyamu @Telugu_Titans 🥵

"From wondering will #telugutitans win atleast 2 matches in a season.... TO

hoping for it to finish in top 2 in #PKL The team has come a long way 🥹🥹😭😭🤧Hope it's a homecoming for @Telugu_Titans🏆☘️🍀 #PKL12 CUP MUKHYAM BIGILUU....🏆🥇💛💛," another fan wrote.

Sagar @GoldendawnSun From wondering will #telugutitans win atleast 2 matches in a season.... ​ TO ​ hoping for it to finish in top 2 in #PKL ​ The team has come a long way 🥹🥹😭😭🤧 ​ Hope it's a homecoming for @Telugu_Titans 🏆☘️🍀 ​ #PKL12 CUP MUKHYAM BIGILUU....🏆🥇💛💛

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Sreenu klr @SreenuS71279931 High hopes on Telugu Titans — this time, we’re bringing the cup home soon ! 🏆💛 @Telugu_Titans

Harthik🔥 @alwaysharthik 5 wins a row @Telugu_Titans 🔥🔥🔥

Maxxiee VK¹⁸ @lovemeforasake · Katermma Koduku 🥵🥵🔥🔥 Big man Bharat hooda Saved Telugu titans with his Wonderful performance 16 Raid points 4 Tackle points #ProKabaddiLeague #TeluguTitans

PROFESSOR 🐆 @professor22m For the first time, @Telugu_Titans have achieved a streak of 5 consecutive wins in PKL 💥 #telugutitans ❤

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣ᴼᴳ @CharanReddy18_ Telugu Titans ⚰️ Bharath Hooda 😭🔥

cricmawa @cricmawa For the first time in the history of pkl Telugu titans have won 5 consecutive games 🔥 ​ Today they have absolutely demolished haryana confidence 🥵

The Telugu Titans are having a dream run this season. Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik have been their star performers. Bharat has 120 raid points while Vijay has 108 raid points so far.

Telugu Titans will aim to continue magnificent run in Pro Kabaddi 2025

The Telugu Titans have 16 points from 13 games with a score difference of 49. They are third on the table and are strengthening their position in the upper half of the standings. The Titans remained unbeaten in the Chennai leg.

They will now have a week-long break before they resume their campaign during the Delhi leg. The Titans will face Bengal Warriorz in their first game of the Delhi leg on Wednesday, October 15. It will be a much-needed break for them, having performed exceptionally well here.

They will look to gain enough rest and come back fresher on the mat. Against the Warriorz, the Titans would aim to begin from where they left off in Chennai. It will be crucial for them to continue their magnificent run as they aim for their maiden Pro Kabaddi title.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More